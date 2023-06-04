The 11 best beer gardens in Leeds to enjoy in the sun according to people who live here
We asked the people who live here to tell us the best beer gardens for a drink in the sun in Leeds, and here is what you had to say.
Few things are better here in life than enjoying a cold drink in the sun sitting in a nice beer garden. Lucky for us Leeds has more than its fair share of excellent outdoor spots where you can grab a pint.
In order to find the best ones in the city, we asked you, the Yorkshire Evening Post readers, to tell us what you think is the best beer garden in Leeds. Here are 11 of the most frequently mentioned ones: