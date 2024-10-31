Disruption is continuing for motorists in Leeds city centre as work has yet to start on fixing a “void” that appeared in the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sinkhole, that unexpectedly opened on Water Lane earlier this week, has blocked access for both pedestrians and vehicles.

It has now been three days since the “underground failure” - and Leeds City Council has confirmed that investigations into the cause of the sinkhole will begin today (October 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruption is continuing for motorists in Leeds city centre as work has yet to start on fixing a “void” that appeared on Water Lane. | National World

Barriers remain in place halfway up Water Lane, blocking access to the south end of the road that leads to Holbeck.

Motorists are being diverted left onto Bath Road, while pedestrians are being turned around by construction workers.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council described the fault as a “void” and said that investigations into its cause would begin “once it is deemed safe to proceed”.

They added: “Due to the unknown nature and scale of the underground failure, we are not able to provide a time frame for the reopening of Water Lane.”