Water Lane: Sinkhole remains in Leeds city centre as road blocked - investigative work to begin today
The sinkhole, that unexpectedly opened on Water Lane earlier this week, has blocked access for both pedestrians and vehicles.
It has now been three days since the “underground failure” - and Leeds City Council has confirmed that investigations into the cause of the sinkhole will begin today (October 31).
Barriers remain in place halfway up Water Lane, blocking access to the south end of the road that leads to Holbeck.
Motorists are being diverted left onto Bath Road, while pedestrians are being turned around by construction workers.
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council described the fault as a “void” and said that investigations into its cause would begin “once it is deemed safe to proceed”.
They added: “Due to the unknown nature and scale of the underground failure, we are not able to provide a time frame for the reopening of Water Lane.”