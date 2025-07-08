A patient has been rushed to hospital as a crash on a busy motorway near Leeds continues to cause traffic chaos for commuters.

National Highways Yorkshire said the incident has now cleared, but heavy congestion remained on approach - with motorists facing delays of up to 50 minutes with traffic stretching back more than five miles.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that crews were dispatched to the scene and a patient was rushed to Pinderfields Hospital for treatment.

Pictures from motorway cameras showed cars lined up bumper to bumper, with traffic barely moving as motorists faced a long journey home.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon (8 July) to report a collision on the M62 between junctions 28 and 29 (eastbound).

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Pinderfields Hospital.”