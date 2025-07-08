M62 crash: Patient rushed to hospital as crash on motorway near Leeds continues to cause chaos
The incident, on the M62 eastbound between Junction 28 (Tingley) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse), resulted in four out of five lanes being closed - and happened at around 4pm, police have said.
National Highways Yorkshire said the incident has now cleared, but heavy congestion remained on approach - with motorists facing delays of up to 50 minutes with traffic stretching back more than five miles.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that crews were dispatched to the scene and a patient was rushed to Pinderfields Hospital for treatment.
Pictures from motorway cameras showed cars lined up bumper to bumper, with traffic barely moving as motorists faced a long journey home.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon (8 July) to report a collision on the M62 between junctions 28 and 29 (eastbound).
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Pinderfields Hospital.”
