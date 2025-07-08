M62 crash: Live updates as four lanes closed on busy motorway near Leeds causing delays after two cars collide
Motorists heading eastbound on the M62 are facing serious delays at rush hour this afternoon (July 8).
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter
The collision, between Junction 28 at Tingley and Junction 29 at the M1 Lofthouse interchange, has resulted in four out of five lanes being closed.
Emergency services are on the scene, as there’s already three miles of congestion with delays of at least 20 minutes building fast.
Scroll down for live updates -
M62 crash: Live updates as four lanes closed on busy motorway near Leeds causing delays after two cars collide
🚑 Patient rushed to hospital, ambulance service confirms
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that a patient has been rushed to hospital following the crash. Here’s their statement 👇
We received an emergency call at 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon (8 July) to report a collision on the M62 between junctions 28 and 29 (eastbound). An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Pinderfields Hospital.
📷 Pictures show M62 tailbacks stretching shoulder-to-shoulder
The unbelievable images from motorway cameras show miles of cars, barely crawling forward after four lanes were shut earlier today.
Even though the incident has now been cleared, 5.5 miles of congestion and delays of up to 50 minutes are still causing havoc for motorists.
⚠️ All lanes now open on M62 - but chaos not over yet
All lanes have reopened on the M62 eastbound between Junction 28 (Tingley) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse) after the crash - but the aftermath is still causing problems.
National Highways Yorkshire says there’s still a 50-minute delay and 5.5 miles of congestion as traffic slowly begins to clear.
Motorists continue to face significant hold-ups and should allow extra time.
Here’s the latest 👇
📸 Motorway camera shows huge M62 tailbacks near Leeds
A motorway traffic camera has captured the extent of the gridlock on the M62 eastbound, with lanes packed solid following the crash.
The image shows traffic stretching back for miles, as only one lane remains open through the affected area.
There are now 50-minute delays and 5.5 miles of congestion, according to National Highways Yorkshire.
⛔ M62 chaos worsens - 50-minute delays and more than five miles of traffic
Delays have doubled on the M62 eastbound as four lanes remain closed between Junction 28 (Tingley) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse/M1) following the crash.
In an update, National Highways Yorkshire has said there’s a 50-minute delay for drivers and 5.5 miles of congestion stretching back on approach.
Here’s their post on X [formerly Twitter] -
🚨 West Yorkshire Police approached for comment
We’ve contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information about this afternoon’s collision on the M62 near Leeds, which has closed four lanes and caused long delays.
⚠️ Four lanes closed on M62 near Leeds after crash
A crash involving two cars has closed four out of five lanes on the M62 eastbound between Junction 28 (Tingley) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse, M1 interchange) this morning.
National Highways Yorkshire said emergency services are on the scene, and warned of three miles of congestion with delays of around 20 minutes already building on approach.
Motorists are being urged to allow extra time or find alternative routes if possible.
Here's the full update from National Highways Yorkshire 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.