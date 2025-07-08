Live

M62 crash: Live updates as four lanes closed on busy motorway near Leeds causing delays after two cars collide

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:14 BST
Commuters are facing chaos with four lanes of a busy motorway near Leeds closed after a crash.

Motorists heading eastbound on the M62 are facing serious delays at rush hour this afternoon (July 8).

Commuters are facing chaos with four lanes of a busy motorway near Leeds closed after a crash.placeholder image
Commuters are facing chaos with four lanes of a busy motorway near Leeds closed after a crash. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collision, between Junction 28 at Tingley and Junction 29 at the M1 Lofthouse interchange, has resulted in four out of five lanes being closed.

Emergency services are on the scene, as there’s already three miles of congestion with delays of at least 20 minutes building fast.

Scroll down for live updates -

M62 crash: Live updates as four lanes closed on busy motorway near Leeds causing delays after two cars collide

18:02 BSTUpdated 18:03 BST

🚑 Patient rushed to hospital, ambulance service confirms

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that a patient has been rushed to hospital following the crash. Here’s their statement 👇

We received an emergency call at 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon (8 July) to report a collision on the M62 between junctions 28 and 29 (eastbound). An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Pinderfields Hospital.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service
17:55 BST

📷 Pictures show M62 tailbacks stretching shoulder-to-shoulder

Motorists are still facing significant delays with lengthy tailbacks.placeholder image
Motorists are still facing significant delays with lengthy tailbacks. | motorwaycameras.co.uk
The significant congestion follows a crash on the M62.placeholder image
The significant congestion follows a crash on the M62. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

These are the scenes on the M62 eastbound as traffic remains at a halt following the crash.

The unbelievable images from motorway cameras show miles of cars, barely crawling forward after four lanes were shut earlier today.

Even though the incident has now been cleared, 5.5 miles of congestion and delays of up to 50 minutes are still causing havoc for motorists.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

17:46 BST

⚠️ All lanes now open on M62 - but chaos not over yet

All lanes have reopened on the M62 eastbound between Junction 28 (Tingley) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse) after the crash - but the aftermath is still causing problems.

National Highways Yorkshire says there’s still a 50-minute delay and 5.5 miles of congestion as traffic slowly begins to clear.

Motorists continue to face significant hold-ups and should allow extra time.

Here’s the latest 👇

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

17:35 BST

📸 Motorway camera shows huge M62 tailbacks near Leeds

Commuters are facing chaos with four lanes of a busy motorway near Leeds closed after a crash.placeholder image
Commuters are facing chaos with four lanes of a busy motorway near Leeds closed after a crash. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A motorway traffic camera has captured the extent of the gridlock on the M62 eastbound, with lanes packed solid following the crash.

The image shows traffic stretching back for miles, as only one lane remains open through the affected area.

There are now 50-minute delays and 5.5 miles of congestion, according to National Highways Yorkshire.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

17:32 BST

⛔ M62 chaos worsens - 50-minute delays and more than five miles of traffic

Delays have doubled on the M62 eastbound as four lanes remain closed between Junction 28 (Tingley) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse/M1) following the crash.

In an update, National Highways Yorkshire has said there’s a 50-minute delay for drivers and 5.5 miles of congestion stretching back on approach.

Here’s their post on X [formerly Twitter] -

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

17:20 BST

🚨 West Yorkshire Police approached for comment

We’ve contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information about this afternoon’s collision on the M62 near Leeds, which has closed four lanes and caused long delays.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

17:19 BST

⚠️ Four lanes closed on M62 near Leeds after crash

A crash involving two cars has closed four out of five lanes on the M62 eastbound between Junction 28 (Tingley) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse, M1 interchange) this morning.

National Highways Yorkshire said emergency services are on the scene, and warned of three miles of congestion with delays of around 20 minutes already building on approach.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time or find alternative routes if possible.

Here's the full update from National Highways Yorkshire 👇

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice