A fine-dining restaurant near Leeds has closed for a major refurbishment - as it aims to regain its Michelin star.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Box Tree in Ilkley, which once held two stars to its name, has had its kitchen ripped out after the appointment of a new head chef. Australian-born Brayden Davies will take the reins of the new state-of-the-art kitchen when the renowned Church Street restaurant reopens next month.

The kitchen refit includes everything from basic workstations to added extras, including a Japanese Kasai grill at the request of the new head chef. The pastry section will be moved into the main kitchen, in the hope that all chefs can learn different areas on the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Box Tree’s managing director, Adam Frontal, said: “It’s a full, brand new, state-of-the art kitchen in line with what Michelin star restaurants would work with.

The Box Tree in Ilkley will reopen in February after a major kitchen renovation (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

“We’ve never done anything like this, we’ve always worked with a standard kitchen. Brayden is a young, modern and dynamic chef - very forward thinking. He lives for the job, he’s got the Michelin star tattooed on his hand, and he’s obsessed, which is brilliant.

“We’re backing him to the hill. This is the kind of kitchen he wants and he’s got what he’s after.”

Brayden has experience working in three Michelin-starred restaurants - Raby Hunt, Northcote Manor and most recently Grantley Hall - and will bring subtle influences from his roots down under to his menu, as well as a focus on locally-sourced ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a busy Christmas period, The Box Tree closed on December 31 and will reopen on Thursday February 1. Established in 1962 in a charming sandstone cottage, one of the oldest buildings in Ilkley, the restaurant has high hopes of regaining its Michelin star in 2024, a status it lost five years ago.