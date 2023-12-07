Galleria Armley: I tried the new wood-fire grill restaurant at Leeds’ Project House and here’s what I thought
Leeds’ newest events venue has reached a new milestone as they open the doors to their new restaurant, Galleria - and I was invited to give the new menu a try.
Project House opened its doors in July this year as a collaboration between Leeds veterans Super Friendz, Brudenell Social Club and Welcome Skate Store, and has since hosted a range of events and concerts including gigs by Bombay Bicycle Club and BADBADNOTGOOD.
The newest addition to the cultural project is the opening of a new restaurant, Galleria. The wood-fire grill launched earlier this year in the form of pop-ups around Leeds, but has now settled in the 1,000 capacity venue.
Just ahead of the grand opening, I was invited to give the evening menu a try - and I was not disappointed.
With a selection of flatbreads with delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian toppings, a range of dip sauces and sides, there is something for everyone on the menu.
On the menu was a selection of flatbreads, one with pulled lamb leg, black garlic, mint and Kalamata olives, and the other with a brilliant mix of tomatoes, chilli oil and wild oregano. The bread was perfectly cooked on the wood-fired grill and had a great crisp, while the toppings were tasteful and unique.
The half wood-fired chicken was succulent and tasteful, served with a great French onion dip that complemented the meat perfectly, and the home fries with garlic aioli made for a brilliant side-dish that I would recommend to anyone eating at Galleria, no matter what main you go for.
Also served was a butterhead lettuce salad with cucumber, avocado, shallot and anchovy, a great compliment to the otherwise quite heavy flatbread and chicken.
Galleria offers a great variety of dishes, suitable for a dinner or a quick snack alike. Combining a visit to the restaurant with a concert at Project House is guaranteed to be a success.
The new restaurant is serving their first guests today (December 7), and currently has a brunch/lunch menu served on Thursday to Sunday along with a dining menu served on Fridays and Saturdays.