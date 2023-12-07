Leeds’ newest events venue has reached a new milestone as they open the doors to their new restaurant, Galleria - and I was invited to give the new menu a try.

Project House opened its doors in July this year as a collaboration between Leeds veterans Super Friendz, Brudenell Social Club and Welcome Skate Store, and has since hosted a range of events and concerts including gigs by Bombay Bicycle Club and BADBADNOTGOOD.

The newest addition to the cultural project is the opening of a new restaurant, Galleria. The wood-fire grill launched earlier this year in the form of pop-ups around Leeds, but has now settled in the 1,000 capacity venue.

Galleria has found its permanent home in Leeds' new 1,000 capacity venue Project House.

Just ahead of the grand opening, I was invited to give the evening menu a try - and I was not disappointed.

With a selection of flatbreads with delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian toppings, a range of dip sauces and sides, there is something for everyone on the menu.

On the menu was a selection of flatbreads, one with pulled lamb leg, black garlic, mint and Kalamata olives, and the other with a brilliant mix of tomatoes, chilli oil and wild oregano. The bread was perfectly cooked on the wood-fired grill and had a great crisp, while the toppings were tasteful and unique.

The half wood-fired chicken was succulent and tasteful, served with a great French onion dip that complemented the meat perfectly, and the home fries with garlic aioli made for a brilliant side-dish that I would recommend to anyone eating at Galleria, no matter what main you go for.

Galleria's menu is sure to have something for everyone.

Also served was a butterhead lettuce salad with cucumber, avocado, shallot and anchovy, a great compliment to the otherwise quite heavy flatbread and chicken.

Galleria offers a great variety of dishes, suitable for a dinner or a quick snack alike. Combining a visit to the restaurant with a concert at Project House is guaranteed to be a success.