Galleria Project House: Wood fired grill restaurant set to open in new Leeds music venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Project House, which arrived in Armley Road in July, announced today (November 13) that the 1,000-capacity cultural space is to welcome an on-site eatery later this month.
'Galleria' will feature a wood fired grill with an all-day menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. According to those behind the project, it will also feature a “stuffed hash brown set to achieve legend status”.
The exciting new venture will be steered by two stalwarts of the Leeds food and drink scene. They are head chef Andy Castle, previously of Ox Club, while the front of house team will be led by Chris Allsop, formerly of popular city centre gastropub The Reliance.
Galleria will feature a produce-driven menu with a focus on seasonal ingredients from local suppliers, cooked in the restaurant’s wood fired oven. The evening menu will feature house-made flatbreads, “sensational salads” and “irresistible sides”, while the brunch menu will include breakfast classics “with a Galleria twist”.
There will be fresh juices on the daytime menu and coffee from city roasters North Star, while dinner will be complimented by a curated natural wine list via Leeds’ Wayward Wines, alongside cocktails and locally brewed craft beer.
Head chef Andy Castle said: ‘I’m really excited to be working with the Belgrave and Super Friendz teams again on this exciting new project. We’ve spent the past few months having some fun, developing new dishes and trying out aspects of the soon-to-be menu at pop-ups and takeovers, including a week-long residency at Michelin-recommended restaurant Ox Club.
"The team have spent a lot of time thinking about the philosophy of the menu, the produce and methodology, but creating a menu that works as part of the wider Project House concept has been almost as challenging.
"We want Galleria to be super accessible but in a way that doesn't compromise the quality of the food - a challenging prospect but one that we’re confident we’ve nailed. We can’t wait to welcome our first guests.”