Newcomer Craig Rogan at the Collective was the only new addition in our city, making the Guide just months after opening his Boar Lane restaurant. He joined Ox Club, HOME, Forde and Prashad, which all retained their Michelin recommendation.

It's a well deserved award for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Chef of the Year 2023, who said the Michelin recommendation is a “big step” towards his ambitions for the restaurant.

But Leeds was once home to dozens of Michelin-recommended restaurants, and there are a plethora of establishments that we think deserve inclusion in the Guide.

Here are 13 gems that we think Michelin has overlooked.

1 . Dakota Grill The heart and soul of Dakota Hotel, the Grill was our reviewers' joint best-rated restaurant in Leeds city centre in 2023. Serving perfectly-executed comfort food classics in a stylish atmosphere, new head chef Chris Nuttall is putting his mark on the menus. Previously included in the Michelin Guide, we think it's worthy of a place in the 2024 edition.

2 . Chef Jono at V&V A former YEP Chef of the Year, Jono Hawthorne has told us Michelin is losing its appeal, and we think his fan-favourite fine-dining restaurant has been overlooked by the inspectors. A professional chef for more than 16 years, Jono is known for pushing boundaries with his creative, daring and utterly delicious food.

3 . Kino Led by the innovative, pastry-loving head chef Josh Whitehead, Opera North's restaurant offers seasonally-designed dishes with a big focus on Yorkshire ingredients and an emphasis on nose-to-tail cooking. It's modern, friendly and properly Leeds, and we think it deserves a spot in the Michelin Guide.

4 . Sushi Nakamura Formerly HanaMatsuri in Meanwood, chef patron Kaoru Nakamura has moved his traditional Omakase tasting experience to the city centre, while his Meanwood restaurant has been transformed into a more casual sushi bar. Sushi Nakamura is one of the only Omakase restaurants outside of London, bringing a piece of Japan to Leeds.

5 . The Owl Once the first gastropub in Kirkgate Market and now located in the city's Mustard Wharf development, this relaxed restaurant serves modern British food using the best local fish, meat and game. Co-founders Liz Cottam and Mark Owens recently launched new menus, taking the restaurant back to its market roots with more affordable options.