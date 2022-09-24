Rhinos and Old Trafford opponents St Helens are both bidding to set a new record by winning their ninth Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Saints, champions for the last three seasons, are hot favourites after finishing top of the table, 13 points clear of fifth-placed Leeds.

But Rhinos have already stunned fourth-placed Catalans Dragons and league runners-up Wigan Warriors and Smith reckons they have another huge effort in them.

Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming and James Roby, of Saints, with the Super League trophy at Old Trafford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We’ve had good energy this week, we’ve recovered well,” Smith said. “There’s good spirit and I think everyone’s just embracing the occasion and the opportunity.

“The boys are ready and excited, it has been a good week and the atmosphere has been calm. I am sure there’ll be a few nerves coming into the day, but it has been pretty relaxed.”

Rhinos are returning to Old Trafford for the first time since 2017 and Smith said: “We don’t have the collective experience of being there together, but there’s eight or nine players who have played in NRL or Super League Grand Finals so the big occasion experience is there.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Saints have been there together, their core group, but once the whistle goes none of that counts for anything - it is about who’s better on the day and we will be doing our best to stop their run.”

Rhinos’ initial squad includes Jack Sinfield, 18 and 21 year olds Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Walters and Liam Tindall and Smith confirmed: “There’ll be a few young kids playing for sure.”

He said: “It will be a great experience, but they’ve handled the hostile environment of Perpignan the other week and not many teams go to Wigan and win against a team playing as well as that.

“They were undefeated at home all season and we went into their environment and the kids played well so I expect them to do the same.”

Jarrod O'Connor, 21, celebrates scoring Rhinos' first try in the semi-final win at Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Nine wins from their last 10 games has taken Rhinos from relegation danger to the brink of the title and the coach added: “We’ve had a lot of wins, some of them haven’t been the prettiest performances, but at this time of the year, with the most competitive games, it’s quite scrappy and messy at times.