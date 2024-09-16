Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision on rugby league’s newest professional club could be announced this week.

The RFL board are set to consider applications to join Betfred League One - the third tier of the professional game - tomorrow and an announcement could be made on Wedneday. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Goole Vikings, who play in Yorkshire Men’s League Division Four, are in pole position to get the nod, beating competition from Bedford Tigers and Anglian Vipers.

A new club will be admitted next season to bring League One up to 10 teams, following recent withdrawals of West Wales and London Skolars. Leeds-based Hunslet RLFC and Keighley Cougars were the only Yorkshire clubs in League One this year.

Goole Vikings - in red and black - seen in action against Yorkshire Men's Division Four rivals Sherburn Bears in April. Picture by Goole Vikings RLFC.

The Vikings were formed in 2018 and play at Victoria Pleasure Grounds, which is shared with Goole AFC. Speaking erlier this year, club president Anthony Whiteley said: “We’ve always believed Goole is a bit of an untapped area in the M62 heartland and would bridge the gap between Castleford and Hull.”