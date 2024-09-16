Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos’ men’s player of the year will be announced at the club’s presentation ceremony this evening (Monday).

It has been a disappointing season overall for Rhinos, who are in danger of missing out on a place in the play-off for the second successive year, but some players have emerged with credit. Here’s the Yorkshire Evening Post’s selection of Leeds’ top three individuals in 2024.

Third place: Brodie Croft. The Australian former Man of Steel hasn’t dominated the competition the way the club hoped when he was signed from Salford Red Devils in pre-season, but Rhinos would be lower on the table without him. Leeds have scored 21 Betfred Super League tries this year and Croft assisted in 21 of them, as well as touching down eight times.

Leeds Rhinos' player of the year will be announced on Monday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Second place: Rhyse Martin. A huge influence on the team - and not just for his goal kicking. Ever-present and never off the field other than for a spell in the sin-bin, Martin has been remarkably consistent with and without the ball.

Player of the year: Ash Handley. As well as being Rhinos’ top try scorer - with 14 in Super League, most of them spectacular - the winger’s big metres and willingness to make tough carries have been crucial. A wrist injury eventually ended his season with five games to go, but his willingness to play through the pain barrier before underlined his commitment to the cause.