'Won't be short of offers': Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming shock

Leeming, who is under contract to the end of 2024, has shocked Rhinos by asking for a move away and is being linked with a switch to Australia’s NRL.

Speaking at his weekly pre-match press conference, ahead of Sunday’s visit to Salford Red Devils, Applegarth admitted Leeming is a player who would strengthen any squad.

“It is a strange one, it has come out of the blue,” Applegarth said. “He is a very good player and I am sure he’ll be on everyone’s radar who has space in their budget. I am sure he won’t be short of offers, so we’ll see what happens.”

Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Pressed if Trinity fall into that category, the coach added: “I am sure everyone would be, but at the same time we have to be realistic.

“I don’t know what has gone on with Leeds, that’s none of my business, but we are always on the lookout for players we feel could add value to our squad.”

Applegarth’s more pressing concern is this weekend’s game at Salford, where Trinity will aim to pick up their first win of the campaign and end a spell of three matches without scoring.

“I can’t knock anyone for effort,” Applegarth insisted. “The issue has obviously been scoring points and we’ve been working a lot on that this week, making sure it’s nice and simple, everybody’s got clarity in their role and there’s a bit of accountability there.”

Wakefield's Kevin Proctor won't be risked against Salford this weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The coach stressed: “The biggest killer for us is discipline. Against Leeds last week, we didn’t get a penalty from minute 25 up until the 76th minute.

“That’s something we need to fix up sharpish, we can’t be inviting that pressure on ourselves.

“We’ve been getting in good positions to score, just not taking those opportunities so we’ve been working hard on that.”

Wakefield's Lee Gaskell is facing a long layoff with a torn pectoral muscle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Trinity are without stand-off Lee Gaskell who suffered a torn pectoral muscle last week and could be sidelined for around two months.

Centre Samisoni Langi is ruled out after suffering concussion against Leeds and forward Kevin Proctor has a minor hamstring issue and won’t be risked.

Second-rower Sam Hewitt could make his debut after joining Trinity from Huddersfield Giants on a two-week loan.

Harry Bowes is back in contention following injury and Morgan Smith, who has been playing hooker, is likely to switch into the number six role.

“I am looking forward to seeing Morgan, he went really well there when he got an opportunity in the pre-season friendlies,” Applegarth stated

Applegarth, meanwhile, is confident Trinity’s game against Hull KR next Friday will go ahead at Belle Vue, despite Sky TV switching coverage elsewhere because of concern over the state of the pitch.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Watkins, Lafai, Croft, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Stone, Atkin, Addy, Dupree, Wright, Sidlow, Longstaff, Borough, Williams, Costello, Hellewell, Cross.

Wakefield Trinity: from Taufua, Hall, Lyne, Lino, Battye, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Antoni, Kershaw, Smith, Butler, Bowes, Eseh, Windrow, Butterworth, Pratt, Hewitt.

