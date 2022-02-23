Liam Tindall: Leeds Rhinos winger hoping to retain his place for Super League visit of Catalans Dragons
One of Leeds Rhinos’ few success stories from their second fixture of the season, winger Liam Tindall is hoping he has done enough to play in successive games for the first time.
The 20-year-old was chosen to replace Tonga international David Fusitu’a on the right wing for last week’s trip to Wigan Warriors.
His performance was a rare positive from Rhinos’ 34-12 defeat and he has retained his place in the initial squad for tomorrow’s home game against Catalans Dragons.
With Fusitu’a again ruled out because of concussion - and Rhinos having a doubt over their other first-choice winger Ash Handley - Tindall looks set to continue in the team for what would be only his fifth Betfred Super League game.
Having made just one substitute appearance last year - following three starts in 2020 - Tindall’s call-up at DW Stadium was a surprise, to him as much as anyone else, but rewarded an impressive pre-season.
“It came around a lot sooner than I thought it would,” admitted Tindall, who made his debut at home to Catalans in September, 2020.
“Because everybody was fit for the start of the season, I was thinking I’d probably be out on loan before I saw any game time [at Leeds], but it came around pretty quick.”
Outlining his approach, he added: “Overall, I think I had a good game.
“I know these opportunities don’t come around that often and I didn’t want to walk away thinking ‘I could have put more effort in there, I could have done this or done that’.
“I just went out and worked as hard as I could.”
Tindall scored three tries during an eight-match loan spell at League One side Doncaster last term and reckons he is a better player now than 12 months ago. “Definitely,” he said.
“I think I got a lot of confidence from playing at Doncaster and I carried that forward into this pre-season, trained really hard and had it in the back of my mind to compete for everything. I didn’t want to be content with just being there; I wanted to make sure I am an option.”
Fusitu’a is not included in Rhinos’ initial squad for tomorrow and, though Handley has been named in the 21, he is in doubt after suffering a hip injury last week.
That keeps the door open for Tindall, who said: “[If selected] it would be my first game in a full stadium in front of the home fans, so that would obviously be good.
“I’m just preparing as if I will be playing and, hopefully, I will be and I’ll get another opportunity to show people what I can do.”
Rhinos have competition for wing spots so, when one of the fringe players gets an opportunity, he has to prove his worth. Tindall noted: “There’s two very good first-choice wingers and still competition behind that.
“There’s me, Jack Broadbent, Tom Briscoe can play on the wing - there’s plenty of people who can play there so it is quite a competitive spot at the minute.”
