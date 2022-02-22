It will be Fusitu’a second week on the sidelines after he suffered concussion in the Betfred Super League round one loss to Warrington Wolves.

Newman sustained a hamstring strain in a pre-season game at the end of last month and has yet to play a competitive match this year.

Richie Myler (groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle), Sam Walters (shoulder) and Muizz Mustapha (knee) also remain on the casualty list, but Ash Handley (hip) and Cameron Smith (back) are included in Rhinos’ initial squad despite being hurt in last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.

David Fusitu'a suffered concussion in Rhinos' loss to Warrington. Picture by Tony Johnson.

James Bentley will serve the second of game his four-match suspension and Rhyse Martin remains on compassionate leave following the death of his father, but Brad Dwyer is available after a ban and Max Simpson, Jack Broadbent and Jarrod O’Connor are all in contention for a place in the 17.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Jack Walker, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Alex Mellor, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O’Connor, James Donaldson, Core Johnson, Max Simpson, Liam Tindall.

Catalans’ 21 is: Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, Mitchell Pearce, Josh Drinkwater, Michael McIlorum, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Matthieu Laguerre, Arthur Romano, Tyrone May, Jordan Dezaria, Mathieu Cozza, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.