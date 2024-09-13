Coach Brad Arthur has confirmed two enforced changes to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 for tonight’s (Friday) game at Wigan Warriors.

Alfie Edgell, 20, will start at full-back in place of Lachie Miller, who has a hamstring injury, with 19-year-old Riley Lumb coming into the 17 on a wing. Edgell scored four tries as a winger in last week’s 68-6 rout of Hull FC and switched to full-back late in the game, after Miller went off.

That was his 14th appearance of the season, but he has started only once - away to Hull KR in round two - at full-back. “He has done a good job for us playing on the wing,” Arthur said.

“His preferred position is full-back and the way these kids get better is by giving them opportunities. I am excited for him, to see what he can do.

Alfie Edgell scored four tries as a winger against Hull FC last week, but will switch to full-back when Leeds Rhinos visit Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They don’t get experience unless you give it to them; the only way you get experience is by playing. He will be better in five games’ time and 10 more games after that, but as long as he keeps it nice and simple, owns all his effort areas and he plays nice and physical, that’ll be the main thing we are asking him.”

Lumb will succeed Edgell in the wing spot. It will be his third senior game, after he scored two tries in a man of the match performance on debut away to Hull in April, but suffered a hamstring injury a minute into his second appearance the following week.

He returned for Rhinos’ reserves last month and Arthur said: “Another kid, another opportunity to get some good experience. The guys around him will make sure they look after him. He is a tall, athletic style of player. As he gets older and develops more he will put on a bit more size and weight, but he plays nice and tough.”

Riley Lumb scored two tries on debut for Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Mickael Goudemand comes in for Miller in the only change to the 21 named last week. Jack Sinfield, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Ben Littlewood retain their place after not being selected against Hull.

Of Miller, Arthur revealed: “He was cramping in that game [against Hull] and felt a bit of discomfort. We took him off and we didn’t think it was too bad, but scans revealed he has got a tear there so we’ll see how he goes. He won’t play in the next two games.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad. He will select from the players on duty in last week's 24-20 home win over Hull KR, plus former Leeds forward Sam Walters, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley and Jack Farrimond.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, H Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Lumb.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.