It’s unlikely Leeds Rhinos will sign any of the players leaving Parramatta Eels at the end of this season, coach Brad Arthur says.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta until being dismissed in May, two months before he arrived at Rhinos. The Eels have announced the departure of 11 players, including the Leeds boss’ son Matt Arthur, who is joining Newcastle Knights.

The others are props Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ofahiki Ogden and Makahesi Makatoa, half-backs Daejarn Asi and Ethan Sanders, Castleford Tigers-bound back Zac Cini, centres Morgan Harper and Blaize Talagi and wingers Isaac Lumelume and Lorenzo Mulitalo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos have two overseas quota spots available with David Fusitu’a and Rhyse Martin leaving the club at the end of this season and have confirmed they are looking for an outside-back and front-rower. That has inevitably led to speculation Arthur could look to his old club to strengthen Leeds’ squad for next year, but asked at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday) about a possible move for any of the Parramatta contingent, Arthur said: “No, I doubt it.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Campbell-Gillard is the biggest name among the players leaving the Eels. He was expected to join St George-Illawarra, but reports in Australia suggest that move has fallen through.

Arthur - whose side visit Wigan Warriors tomorrow - admitted “it’d be nice” to have the Australia international forward at Leeds, but stated: “I think he has got himself sorted. At some stage I think he’d like to try his hand in Super League; he has still got a bit of NRL left in him, but he’d certainly be a big asset to the game over here and any team that got hold of him. He’s a good footballer and a good person.”

Matt Arthur will be in Leeds this weekend, but only for a holiday. “He likes the warm weather and the beach, that’s why he’s going to Newcastle,” his father said of the 19-year-old hooker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reagan Campbell Gillard in action for Australia agianst New Zealand in a 2022 World Cup semi-final at Elland Rioad. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have confirmed a single signing, winger Ryan Hall from Hull KR, for next year, but hope to have at least one more deal done by the end of the regular season. Arthur said: “[Sporting director Ian Blease] is all over it. He is trying to make sure we strengthen our roster for next year, but I haven’t taken my sights off what’s important, which is tomorrow. That’s all I am focusing on at the moment, the group of guys we’ve got and trying to get them to play to the best they can.”

Rhinos last week announced four other departures alongside Fusitu’a and Martin, with Luis Roberts, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson leaving when their contract finishes this autumn and Kieran Hudson being released from the final year of his deal. Asked if other contracted players could also move on, Arthur said: “We’ve got a few spots available so we need to look to add to those spots first and from there we’ll reassess again and see.

“Any and every decision we make will be what’s best for the club moving forward. I’ve left that with Ian at the moment, because my full attention is on what’s happening right now and the guys who have given their all and are working their butts off for this club.”