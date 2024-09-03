Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a win that should have been a draw, but felt like a defeat.

Leeds Rhinos were grateful to come away from London Broncos with the points after Brodie Croft’s extra-time drop goal got them out of jail, for the second time in less than two months, against the same opposition. Rhinos complete their home campaign against Hull FC on Friday with their top-six hopes still alive, but they face an uphill struggle. Here’s five talking points.

1: Embarrassed.

Rhinos’ players looked more embarrassed than ecstatic after Croft kicked the winner at London. They, as much as anyone, knew they’d got away with one.

Brodie Croft breaks London Broncos' hearts, again. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Leeds haven’t had a lot go their way this season, but they’ve been lucky in two games Broncos deserved to win. They were the better side at AMT Headingley in July and the metalwork denied them twice last weekend, from a 75th minute conversion effort and a drop goal attempt in extra-time.

Apparently, they trained well and attitude before the game was good, but - from the start - Rhinos were nowhere near an acceptable standard. Coach Brad Arthur has got them moving in the right direction, but they were back into familiar bad habits last Sunday, conceding a host of penalties and errors - most notably just before half-time when they had just gone eight points ahead. They also can’t afford to keep turning down two points from penalties in front of the posts when level or narrowly in front.

It’s frustrating to watch, because they’ve shown - against Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons - what they are capable of. Whatever anyone says, it’s not a bad squad - but the gulf between their best and worst performances is too wide and has to close if they’re going to compete for honours.

2: Martin farewell.

No wild celebrations from Leeds Rhinos after the final whistle at London Broncos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

It’s not ideal that Rhinos’ best player on the day, Rhyse Martin, will be leaving the club at the end of this season. Croft’s drop goal was the only one of Leeds’ points not scored by the second-rower, who contributed a hat-trick of tries and four goals to take him past 1,000 points for the club.

Martin will be remembered as one of Leeds’ best overseas signings - and not just of the summer era. There’s a lot of anguish among fans about the club supposedly ‘letting him go’, but that’s not what happened.

He was made an offer by Leeds, which was increased, but opted to accept a higher one from Hull KR, who are desperate for a goal kicker. He can’t be blamed for that; he’ll be 32 next season so there won’t be many more big contracts and he has a future and a family to think of. He has never let Rhinos down and deserves a good Headingley farewell on Friday.

Rhyse Martin scored 20 of Leeds Rhinos' 21 points in the extra-time win at London Broncos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

3 Golden boy.

It’s fair to say Leeds Rhinos haven’t yet seen the best of former Man of Steel Croft, but they wouldn’t be in play-off contention without him. As well as twice kicking a golden-point winner against London, the Australian stand-off has contributed 19 try assists - including two of the three last weekend - and in the two games he has missed, Rhinos have managed just one touchdown.

Despite often playing behind a beaten pack, he has proved capable of coming up with moments of magic and never gives less than his all. He hasn’t transformed Rhinos into silverware contenders, as many fans hoped he would following his big-money move from Salford Red Devils, but it has been a difficult campaign, playing under three different coaches. After a full pre-season with the current boss, hopefully a strengthened pack and a clear idea of the plan going forward, he’ll be set for a big year in 2025.

4 Highs and lows.

At 21, Tom Nicholson-Watton is a prop who could have a big future. He has done well with his first team opportunities, is beginning to get more game time and was a man of the match candidate against Catalans Dragons.

It was a different story a week later at London and he had a tough afternoon, including conceding that costly penalty just before the break. It’s always good to see talented young players given an opportunity, especially when they are local and support the club, but youngsters learn through mistakes and will have bad days as well as good.

The ones who make it respond positively, take lessons and improve from the inevitable setbacks. Arthur seems to be the sort of coach who can take Nicholson-Watton’s game to a new level so with the right attitude - which he appears to have - he will bounce back.

5: Poor laws.

Sunday’s game highlighted two rules which need changing. Firstly, the ref’s call is a bad system and should be scrapped. Clearly, if the ref hands a decision on, he (or she) isn’t sure, so why ask them to make a guess?

Also, golden-point. For the second time this season, Broncos deserved at least a draw against Rhinos and got nothing. With a point from each of those meetings, they wouldn’t be bottom of the table.

Rugby league is supposed to be an 80-minute game and should stay that way. There’s nothing wrong with a draw.