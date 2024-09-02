Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A precious win kept Leeds Rhinos in the race for a top-six finish, so our fans’ panel should be happy. But they aren’t.

Rhinos’ performance in Sunday’s 21-20 extra-time victory at Betfred Super League’s bottom club London Broncos left our panel - one of them in particular - fuming and demanding big improvements, not only against Hull FC on Friday, but also next season.

GAVIN MILLER

Leeds travelled to our nation’s capital to play the part-timers London Broncos. Just to reiterate, part-timers London Broncos. How does a full-time professional team almost lose to a team that trains part time and are currently bottom of the Super League table, winning only by a drop goal in the second period of golden-point extra-time?

Rhyse Martin, seen celebrating the first of his three tries, was one of the few Leeds Rhinos players to come out of the game at London Broncos with credit. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

I’ll tell you how, by being pathetic in defence, not willing to bend your back to pick up a ball. By not having the ability to get your positions right on a rugby pitch. By not being willing to put yourself in a place which may hurt. By not being willing to make tackles stick. By having a real lack of understanding on what is needed on a rugby pitch.

Take London’s first try. Justin Sangare, going for the award of worst player to ever pull on a Leeds jersey, kind of stood and watched a London half-back jog around him. He had positioned himself so badly he was left rocking on his heels as said back went in for a try.

London’s second came about because at least three players didn’t want to bend down and pick up a bouncing rugby ball. Leeds were shambolic and pathetic in victory against part-time London.

BECKY OXLEY

Lachie Miller had a strong game for Leeds Rhinos agianst London Bron cos, according to Jury member David Muhl. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

It was a rugby-filled Sunday for me, with an early start to get to Headingley to watch the Rhinos women play York Valkyrie. Unfortunately, Rhinos lost to a very strong York side, but are still very much in the mix to win the Grand Final. I’m certainly looking forward to the next couple of matches.

Then it was a quick dash home, with a minute to spare, to watch the Rhinos men play in London on Sky. I was expecting a tough and close match with London playing their last home game in Super League and wanting to finish on a high, building on the momentum of the last few weeks.

It was the Rhyse Martin show for us as he reached 1,000 points for Leeds and scored his first Super League hat-trick. Fifty seven days after the last time we played London, we again went to golden-point and Brodie Croft did it for us again, with seconds to go.

Not much sight of delight from Leeds Rhinos' Brodie Croft, left, as James Bentley and Lachie Miller congratulate him on his winning drop goal at London Broncos.Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

It’s two points on the table and we will take it. We are still in the mix for the six with three games remaining, so on to next week.

DAVID MUHL

That was a game we really didn’t deserve to win. There is one table we’re going to finish top of this year and that’s the number of errors. Until we cut down the errors and silly penalties, we can write off the season. In fact, if we don’t sort it out we’ll be in the bottom of the league next year.

The only two players worth their wage packet on Sunday were Rhyse Martin and Lachie Miller. How we will miss Rhyse next year.

I don’t think there was a player on the park for the Rhinos that didn’t make a mistake. The problem was not just making the errors, it was where and when. I lost count of the number of times we made an error or gave away a penalty on the first or second tackle.

One thing that has surprised me over recent games is how well James Bentley has played as a makeshift prop. Kevin Sinfield said last week we were playing young players too much and they need time to develop. This was proved to me in the performance of Tom Nicholson-Watton. He had a great game last week, but a shocker on Sunday. Young players will struggle to back good performances up and need time to develop and recover.

We’re still eighth in the table, just a point behind Leigh in sixth, but if we are to get any points out of our last three games we will have to improve massively. I can’t see us getting a result at either Hull KR or Wigan, so our only hope is to beat Hull and hope other teams do us a favour. Let’s hope our current crop of players - as there doesn’t seem like much wriggle room on the salary cap - get a good pre-season under Brad Arthur and improve substantially for next season.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Leeds did what needed to be done against London on Sunday, but in true Rhinos fashion, they did it in the hardest way possible. If it had been against a team with more composure and experience, I doubt we would have got to golden-point, let alone have it last as long as it did.

For the millionth time since I’ve been writing for the Rhinos Jury, the only team stopping Leeds from playing was themselves. There was a lack of organisation and composure with the ball and this led to a constant stream of errors which disrupted our game and let London dominate at times.

The best team lost on the day, and I wish London all the best for their fight for Super League status as I believe they are a quality addition to the league. For me, the only positive to take from the game was that we somehow won and the play-off dream is still on.

However, vast improvement is needed if we are to finish in the top-six and compete with the better teams. Too many players are getting away with not performing and putting the required effort in. The fact Justin Sangare had limited time on the pitch says a lot about the standards Brad Arthur is holding the team to and what happens if you don’t meet them.

Looking ahead to Hull, not much has to be said. It’s another cup final and one we should easily be winning on paper. Hopefully lessons can be learned from our dreadful performance at London and build some proper momentum with more challenging games on the horizon.

IAIN SHARP

Leeds' travelling faithful chalked off a new ground with a visit to AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records stadium. Perhaps no one had told London of the numbers travelling, or maybe they are used to just admitting a sizeable contingent of Wombles, as a mere two turnstiles and bemused stewards caused quite a queue.

Once inside it was an initiative test to find the away end, but it seemed everyone just about got in for when they should. The game showcased Leeds’ all-conquering plan for rugby league domination: run sideways, run back again, sideways - then drop the ball. I think you might be able to see some of the flaws in that plan.

Cricketers talk about scoreboard pressure and getting points on the board. Leeds turned down two easily kickable penalties, choosing to run instead, then promptly lost the ball in the subsequent set. Had they kicked both of them, it would have made the game 18-6 in Leeds’ favour at that particular time and, in my view, put a different complexion on the game.

The fixture was presided over by Marcus Griffiths with all the skills needed to be a top-flight referee these days, specifically a tenuous grip on physics and no clue about Newton's Laws of Motion (for example, a ball clearly pushed back being deemed a knock-on). He seems so risk averse, he sent almost everything upstairs for a second opinion, from the video official.

So much so, you began to suspect he was on some sort of commission scheme. I understand he is still stuck on a filling station forecourt somewhere in south-west London, after referring the decision to put unleaded or diesel in his car home to the video referee.

Having said that, Leeds were their own worst enemy at times. Given most of the points came from Rhyse Martin, there has been the predictable post match meltdown online, following his decision to head for the bright lights of Preston Road and the chemical factories and docks in East Hull. I have my thoughts on his departure, but will keep my powder dry for the time being.

The difference between a decent player and a great player is a simple one. A decent player will back himself; a great player will back himself to make the right call for the team and the greater good. I think we know who I am referring to after the London performance.

Finally, I thought rugby league was trying to get a grip on player welfare. On one of the hottest playing days of the year, there was no mandatory water break and I am struggling to think of one at all this season. In hot conditions, games should be stopped for a short drinks break, to make sure everyone has a suitable level of fluid on board before carrying on. Everyone understands the reasons for it and no one objects, so why not do it?