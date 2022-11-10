The 16-year-old has spent the past two years in Rhinos’ scholarship and scored six tries in five games in 2022.

A product of community club Guiseley Rangers, the Bradford-born play-maker was one of 12 players from Rhinos’ under-16s to sign for the club’s academy for 2023, but his new deal will see him join the first team squad for pre-season, which begins on Monday.

McCormack said: “I feel amazing, it’s a bit surreal. I don’t think I’ve quite clocked it yet, but my mum and dad are really proud. I don’t think they could be prouder.”

Teenage recruit Fergus McCormack with Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

The Woodhouse Grove School pupil added: “Mark Butterill [scholarship coach], John Bastian [player pathway development manager] and all the scholarship coaches have developed me, as well as the boys who put in the hard work and graft week in, week out, so I can’t thank them enough.

“Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] talks a lot about the squad and how he likes bringing the youth up so that has inspired me to make the move into the first team.”

McCormack will continue his ‘A’ Level studies alongside full-time rugby training. He said: “Education is a big part of everyone’s life. Even though I’ve got the rugby contract, I still need to put work into my education.

“The fact I can stay at the school and get to work with the Rhinos will improve both my learning and rugby skills.”

New signing Fergus McCormack with (left-right) Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, Dermott McCormack and Woodhouse Grove head of rugby Joe Bedford. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Woodhouse Grove’s head of rugby is Joe Bedford, who previously played rugby union for Doncaster Knights and Leeds Carnegie.

“I started teaching Fergus in year four at the junior school and you could see what a talent he was going to be,” he said.

“Every time he has played, he’s given everything he’s got. He has gone away and worked on his skills as an individual, not just as part of the team and that is clearly what has got him ahead.

“To be playing both codes and to manage that has been tough for him but it has worked out well for him.

“We’ve got three boys now involved with the Leeds academy and the fact that the club really value school rugby here at the Grove is very important.”

Bastian said: “Woodhouse Grove has been really helpful in working a contract out that fits both Fergus and his education.