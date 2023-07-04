Rhinos remain four points outside the play-offs, but victories over Huddersfield Giants and Warringtoin Wolves have kept them in the top-six hunt. Here’s five talking points.

1: Rhinos don’t play a team currently below them in Betfred Super League until they visit Huddersfield on Sunday, August 27. For some teams, that would be daunting. In Leeds’ case it is a challenge they will relish.

This season Rhinos have won league matches away to St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, a treble they last achieved 20 years ago.

Aidan Sezer's return from injury has taken some weight off half-back partner Blake Austin' shoulders. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

They have beaten four of their top five, the exception being second-placed Leigh Leopards, but also managed to lose against five of their six rivals in the bottom seven.

It may be the disastrous defeats to second-bottom Castleford Tigers - twice - and 12th-placed Wakefield Trinity are what deny Rhinos a play-off spot. Had they won those three games, Leeds - sitting eighth - would be level on points with Leigh.

What’s clear is, when they play well, Leeds are a match for anybody in the competition. They haven’t yet been able to string a run of good performances together, but with games against the three sides immediately above them on the ladder, Salford, Hull KR and St Helens, up next, Rhinos are entering a defining phase in their season.

2: The team which beat Huddersfield and Warrington so was a far cry from the one embarrassed by Castleford and Wakefield in the previous two games.

Sam Lisone - pictured right with Tom Holroyd, tackling Warrington's Joe Bullock - is becoming a fans' favourite. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Better players produce superior results and the return of David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Sam Lisone and Tom Holroyd has made a significant difference.

Having Sezer back at scrum-half allowed Richie Myler and Ash Handley to return to their most comfortable role and also took some weight off Blake Austin’s shoulders, to match-winning effect.

Austin is on top of his game at the moment and when he’s in the mood there aren’t many better stand-offs in the competition, so his one-match suspension is a blow.

Richie Myler has been a good servant for Rhinos. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He is out of contract this autumn and keen to stay, as Zak Hardaker was at the end of last season. Unless they have somebody special lined up, Rhinos can’t afford Austin to be another one who got away.

3: There has been a lot of criticism - from fans and the media - over Rhinos’ recruitment in recent seasons, much of it justified.

But credit where it is due, James McDonnell - the rookie second-rower brought in from Wigan - has proved a real find.

McDonnell, 23, was near the back of a lengthy queue at his former club and had played just six Super League games before this year.

He made his debut in the round three win at St Helens and has missed only one match, because of injury, since then. His work rate in defence has been impressive and his four tries is a handy return.

A former Knights international, McDonnell switched allegiance to Ireland for last autumn’s World Cup and if he continues his current rate of progress, that is something England’s management may regret in a year or two’s time.

4: Lisone and Fusitu’a were mates before teaming up at Leeds and seem to bring the best out of each other.

Both have been very good since returning from injury and Lisone, who took a while to settle in at Rhinos, has the makings of a real fans’ favourite.

Rhinos scored some good tries against Warrington, but their last - when Sam Walters and Lisone linked to send Myler in, was the pick.

Seeing props combining like that was a positive indication of coach Rohan Smith’s approach.

Lisone joined Leeds on a two-year contract, but recently extended that until the end of 2025.

Fusitu’a, despite his injury problems, may well follow suit. His deal ends in November, but the last couple of matches have highlighted his importance to the side.

He is an excellent finisher, but his powerful carries in yardage - bringing the ball away from Rhinos’ line - have really got his team on the front foot and were a factor in their outstanding start against Warrington.

5: Not entirely for rugby reasons, Myler has become something of a love-hate figure in Super League.

He may not be popular with rival teams’ fans, but Rhinos are a better team when he’s playing well.

This is his sixth season with Leeds and in that time the former scrum-half has been the club’s player of the year, won the Lance Todd Trophy and reinvented himself as a full-back.

When it looked, in 2020, as though he was surplus to requirements, he knuckled down and made himself invaluable to the team.