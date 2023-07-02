Stand-off Austin was outstanding in last Thursday’s win at Warrington Wolves, six days after a man of the match performance against Huddersfield Giants.

The Australian former Great Britain player is out of contract in November and believed to be keen to stay at Rhinos.

Smith said Austin has “put a case all season” for a new deal, but insisted a decision will not be rushed.

Rhinos' Blake Austin during the win at Warrington. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“Recruitment and retention are always big decisions,” he said. “It is important for both parties to find the right timing for that.

“Blake has played well the last couple of weeks and so has the team. Those decisions are always difficult and we will keep working through them.”

Smith stressed: “Blake is still well and truly in our thoughts, but there’s lots of pieces of the puzzle that have to fit and for both parties it has to be the right terms and conditions. We will keep working through our whole recruitment and retention strategy.”

While Austin was a high profile recruit from Warrington at the end of 2021, Rhinos’ signing of Wigan Warriors and Ireland second-rower James McDonnell last autumn went under the radar.

Rhinos' James McDonnell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

McDonnell, though, has been one of Leeds’ most eye-catching performers in an up and down campaign and Smith is full of praise for the 23-year-old who spent much of last season on loan at Leigh Centurions.

“He played his first game in round three, at St Helens when we were nought and two and he jumped in and played 80 minutes straight off the bat against the defending champs,” Smith recalled.

“He has been very consistent. He is a very team-oriented guy. He gets a bit frustrated at times because he’s a good ball carrier, but he sometimes doesn’t get the ball because [Nene] Macdonald and [David [Fusitua] are carrying in yardage.

“But he understands that’s his job for the team sometimes, to keep out of their way and do a great defensive job.

Sam Lisone has proved his worth says Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That’s the way the game goes for us sometimes. He has done that exceptionally well for pretty much every game this year. He is a quality young bloke, confident, but humble.”

Smith is also delighted with the impact made by fellow off-season addition Sam Lisone in two games after returning from a calf injury.

The front-rower signed a contract extension earlier last week, keeping him at Leeds until the end of 2025 and Smith said he has answered critics who questioned his form earlier in the year.

"People are very quick to judge,” the coach remarked. "By his own admission, he started a bit slowly, but it is hard. You've been in the NRL, living in New Zealand and Australia for your whole life; to come to the other side of the world, living out of a suitcase, trying to find a house to live in, waiting for your partner to arrive, it's a big shift.

"The weather's different, all that stuff, but he played really well up until his injury. He was really finding his form, then he has bounced straight back into it.