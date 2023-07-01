The present two-match winning run followed a slump of six defeats in seven games, but a weekend off after the debacle at Wakefield proved invaluable.

"We've worked hard," Myler said Rhinos’ better performances over the past two weeks. "We've worked hard on the training ground and hard as a unit. The staff have prepared us right for the games. we've come together as a group and we are holding the ball a lot more and not making as many silly errors as we were doing."

Richie Myler scores Rhinos' fourth and clinching try in the win at Warrington. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos' spine of Myler and Blake Austin alongside Aidan Sezer in the halves has been hugely influential, but the full-back stressed: "Collectively we have played well.

"The two halves have played really well, but our middle was good and having [David] Fusitu'a back is unbelievable for us.

"His carries are strong and Sam Lisone was finding his feet, he is dangerous off both feet and a ball-player. Across the board we've had some big performances from key players."

Richie Myler thanks Rhinos' fans after the win at Warrington. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Fusitu'a, who has played two games since returning from a serious ankle injury, is highly-rated by his teammates.

Myler said: "He is unbelievable. If you watch his carries, he is like a front-rower coming out of backfield. It is good to have him back on the field. He is looking fit and strong, he is hard to handle and he gets our sets started."

The win at Warrington avenged a 42-10 loss there in the opening game of this season. Myler reflected: "It was the polar opposite to the performance in round one, it was a good win and it was good to back up from last week.

"Last week a lot of emotion went into the game so to be able to back that up and put in a performance like that is something to be proud of.

"It was quite an all-round performance, we worked hard for one another and really grafted out there.

"Warrington threw a lot more at us in the second half, but we were clinical in the first half and won the energy battle. We scrambled hard for one another and came away with the win."

The victory kept Rhinos in the hunt for the Betfred Super League play-offs, but Myler insisted: "We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

"We have grouped well together since two lacklustre performances. We have put two performances back to back and it's about refreshing now and going again.

"We are a group that won't get carried away. Rohan is good at keeping us grounded.