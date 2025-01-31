Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos will never get a better chance to end the worst run in the club’s history.

Rhinos will go into next week’s Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie at home to Southern Conference amateurs Wests Warriors having fallen at the competition’s first hurdle for the last four years. That is Leeds’ longest Challenge Cup losing streak in the competition since it began in 1897.

Leeds have not won a Cup tie since their 17-16 victory over Salford Red Devils in the 2020 Wembley final. That - and Leeds’ earlier ties - was played behind closed doors, so fans have had an even longer wait to see their side win a Cup tie in person.

The last time that happened was in 2019 when League One Workington Town were trounced 78-6 at Headingley in a fifth round clash watched by a crowd of 4,197. It was Leeds’ first game in that season’s competition and they slumped to an embarrassing 24-22 defeat by Bradford Bulls at Odsal in their next tie.

Dave Furner was coach for the win against Workington, but was sacked soon afterwards and the debacle against Bradford was Richard Agar’s first game in charge. He led Rhinos to their 14th Challenge Cup success the following year, beating Hull KR and Wigan Warriors along the way. Since then Leeds have come unstuck against Super League opponents, at St Helens in 2021 and home to Castleford Tigers, Wigan and Saints in the next three seasons.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan was caretaker-coach for the defeat by Tigers and Leeds had Rohan Smith in charge when they lost to Wigan and for last year’s defeat by Saints.