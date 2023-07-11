Rhinos coach Rohan Smith poses for a picture with a fan after Leeds' win at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The 16-14 victory at Salford Red Devils was arguably their most important of the season so far, leaving them just two points outside the all-important top-six.

With a third of the campaign remaining, Rhinos seem to be on an upward curve after their poor run in May and June. Here’s the latest talking points.

1: The result at Salford felt like a big one for Rhinos.

With Blake Austin suspended, Aidan Sezer called the shots for Rhinos in their crucial defeat of Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

A loss would have left them six points outside the play-offs, but they are now right in the hunt and will go sixth - for a couple of days at least - if they beat Hull KR on Friday.

In addition, Sunday was the first time they have won three in a row since the final weeks of last season, they did it with their most in-form player - Blake Austin - suspended and managed to battle back after going behind early in the second half.

Leeds look like a team again and a far cry from the shambles beaten in successive matches by the bottom two of Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity a month ago.

2: So, what has changed?

Ash Handley, middle, celebrates his try at Salford with, from left to right, James Bentley, Richie Myler, Tom Holroyd and Rhyse Martin. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The return of some key men - including David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Sam Lisone and Tom Holroyd - has made a big difference. Better players produce improved results.

Rhinos are making fewer errors now than earlier in the campaign and reacting better when they do mess up.

Also, their defence, particularly on Leeds’ line, has stepped up a gear. Rhinos have conceded four tries in their last three games, all but one of those coming off a kick.

Crucially, they have had some stability in their spine over the last three matches and when Austin was ruled out last week, coach Rohan Smith kept changes to a minimum.

Rather than moving Richie Myler into the halves and having to rejig at full-back and wing, Corey Johnson moved off the bench into the stand-off role and was the only individual playing out of position.

3: Rhinos obviously missed Austin’s running game at Salford, but Sezer did a fine job as the team’s only specialist half.

He came up with some big moments at the right times, his kicking game was good and the chase to trap Ryan Brierley in goal - leading to a drop out on the full and Leeds’ winning penalty - was top class.

Sezer is out of contract at the end of this season. Speaking to the YEP three weeks ago he said he and his partner have “been away from home a long time and always put rugby league first. At this stage of my career I think I need to put a few things first and just play good rugby and things will sort themselves out”.

If he does decide to head back to Australia, Johnson could be an option for the scrum-half role, along with Jack Sinfield, if a suitable number seven doesn’t become available.

With Sinfield waiting in the wings, Rhinos may be reluctant to bring someone in on a lengthy deal. Though primarily a hooker, Johnson, at 23, is at the stage where he needs regular game time, rather than 20 minutes off the bench to spell Jarrod O’Connor - who proved again against Salford he is capable of playing the full-80.

4: As well as a succession of strong carries from near his own line, Ash Handley has scored four tries in the last three games, taking him to 99 in regular season Super League matches.

His century is one of a trio of points milestones which could be reached when Hull KR visit Headingley on Friday.

Rhyse Martin is only points away from 1,000 for his career (772 for Rhinos, 114 with Canterbury Bulldogs and 110 as a Papua New Guinea player) and, stats collector Andrew Dalton has revealed, Leeds’ next point will be their 20,000th in regular Super League games.

5: None of those sidelines will matter if Rhinos come a cropper against a Hull KR team who are one place below them in the table, on points difference.

It’s another huge game for Leeds, who were thumped away to Hull KR in pre-season and again at the end of March.

The Super League encounter was full-back Luke Hooley’s first and so far only senior appearance for Leeds.

He had a tough night and has since been playing for Rhinos’ reserves and on loan at Batley.

