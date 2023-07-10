With Blake Auustin suspended, Sezer stood up to take control of the game and guide Rhinos to an important 16-14 victory.

Rhinos are seventh in Betfred Super League, two points outside the play-offs, ahead of Friday’s visit of Hull KR.

Here’s what our panel of supporters made of last Sunday’s win and expect to happen this weekend.

Aidan Sezer looks to evade a tackle by Salford's Ryan Brierley during Rhinos' crucial win. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In what could be one of our most important victories this season, Leeds kept the momentum going in their play-off push with a close win over Salford.

What impressed me most about the Rhinos was our effort in defence. There was a real hunger and desire from the team to fight for the two points, which was highlighted by Aidan Sezer chasing his own kick and forcing a repeat set with 10 minutes to go. Whatever Rohan Smith said after the Wakefield game has worked wonders because we look like a different team now.

I was worried going into the game that we were going to miss our star man Blake Austin, however I thought Sezer really stepped up and controlled the game for us.

Richie Myler salutes Leeds' travelling fans following the crucial victory at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

I have been a major critic of him in the past and rightly so as his performances have been under par, but we are finally seeing the best from him. He was my man of the match by a long shot.

Similar to the game against Warrington, I wish we had put more points on Salford as I believe our performance deserved more than a two-point win. We had the opportunities to do so but just failed to capitalise and against better opposition, only scoring two penalties in the second half will not be enough.

Looking ahead to Hull KR’s visit to Headingley on Friday, it’s another massive game against a play-off rival.

James Bentley shows his delight after the final whistle of Rhinos' victory at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

They will be wanting to bounce back after a disappointing derby loss and I think it will be close. However, with Austin back and the team looking to be on top form, I cannot see anything but a fourth straight win for Leeds.

DAVID MUHL

Sunday was a tense, exciting game that had supporters on the edge of their seat right to the end when a vital win was earned.

That was at Headingley and meanwhile, on the other side of the Pennines, the Rhinos secured a very valuable two points in a hard and sometimes in-disciplined game against Salford.

That’s three wins in a row now and I’m starting to get quite giddy. The team are starting to click, this was a game a few weeks ago we would have lost.

There were some good performances, but special mention must go to Aidan Sezer who had a good game in the absence of his half-back partner Blake Austin.

I was concerned Austin, who has been in great form, was going to be missed, but Sezer raised his game and controlled things well.

This year’s best player, Cam Smith, opened the scoring with a great solo try, but it was our defence that ultimately secured the two points. Nene Macdonald continued his great defensive display with one hit on Ryan Brierley in particular catching the eye.

The crowd at Salford was just over 5,000 and it sounded like the majority were Rhinos fans. Rohan Smith commented on the support in his press conference, saying how important the fans are to the team. The fact the support has held up despite a relatively poor season shows the loyalty they have in the club.

A friend of mine always says he supports this club for the “love not the glory”, but it’s nice to see a few wins and us moving in the right direction in the table.

We have a short turnaround this week and Hull KR will be a difficult opposition, hoping to bounce back after their derby loss, but home advantage should help.

BECKY OXLEY

Well, what a nail biter that was at the end - and the rain and thunder came in as well to make things more interesting.

It was a bit scrappy and not the best of matches, but it’s two points nonetheless and three wins on the bounce.

Salford are always one of those games where we seem to scrap it out and this was certainly no different.

Defensively both teams did okay, hence the low scoring. We had some good attacking play and Aidan Sezer had a good game.

There were decisions that could have gone either way and this all added to the excitement of this close-run game.

We have Hull KR on Friday so a shorter turnaround. We could get into the top six depending on other results and the top six teams are all playing each other.

Rohan Smith thinks we are in a better position now than we were last season and I’d have to agree.

Things are coming together at the right time and the team are working well together. If there is one thing I’ve learned over the years it’s never to write off the Rhinos.

IAIN SHARP

Three in a row! Who would have thought that a few months ago?

Leeds managed to narrowly see off Salford last Sunday and throw the middle of the Super League league table wide open.

As suggested at the beginning of the season, as the days get warmer and the evenings lighter, this is the time when Leeds seem to hit their form and start looking like a dangerous and cohesive unit, ready for the run-in towards the business end of the season.

Friday night’s game against Hull KR is an intriguing one, with the Robins sitting level on points with Leeds. Fans will recall they blew us away twice at the start of the season, in a pre-season friendly and then again in round seven.

At that point, they looked one of the form teams in League, but they have really fallen off

the pace since and they will be smarting from defeat in last weekend’s Hull derby.

Next week : Following the interesting interpretation of the forward pass rule at last Thursday’s Warrington versus Saints clash, TV physics clever clogs Professor Jim Al-Khalili tries to explain the laws of motion, as interpreted by the Rugby Football League: “Forward”… “not forward” and “try against Leeds regardless”.

JOSH JACKSON

Did somebody say three wins on the bounce? With our most in-form player, Blake Austin, missing most Rhinos fans were anxious about how we would go without a natural six.

The game proved we missed Austin’s running with the ball, however Aidan Sezer stepped up and had another good performance in a Rhinos shirt.

It wasn’t a pretty performance, but when you go to tough places you have to find a way to win.

Our goal line defence throughout the game was excellent with Salford scoring their tries from kicks.

A real commitment in our defence in the past three weeks is a reflection of how we were towards the end of last season.

The past three weeks has shown a real togetherness and the group of players have really found their feet in terms of what Rohan Smith wants from the team.

Friday is a really good opportunity for us to get four straight wins, against a Hull KR team who look low on confidence and energy. A win could see us leap into the play-off positions, if results go our way.

SAM BROCKSOM

In a must win game for both sides, the Rhinos did it and now sit in seventh just two points off the play-off spots. We also have put in three consecutive wins for the first time this season. We couldn’t, could we?

In Blake Austin’s absence, the boys did brilliantly, with Corey Johnson stepping up and working with Aidan Sezer, who had a very good game, in the halves. It just shows what consistency we can have when we keep players in their correct positions.

Cameron Smith once again proved why he was captain material, leading from the front and scoring an impressive try. Jarrod O’Connor, likewise, hasn’t missed a beat after stepping up to fill Kruise Leeming’ shoes.