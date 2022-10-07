Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams appeared agitated by something following the final whistle at Elland Road last Sunday as the US international had to be calmed by assistant head coach René Marić on the pitch.

Adams cut a frustrated figure as the Leeds players did a lap of the Elland Road turf applauding fans for their support during a hard-fought draw against Aston Villa, having gone a man down in the second half.

Referee Stuart Attwell endured one of his more difficult afternoons as a Premier League official, sending Leeds attacker Luis Sinisterra for an early bath, whilst struggling to curb the visitors’ repeated attempts to waste time prior to the showing of the red card.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast, Leeds United journalist Joe Donnohue and YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth were discussing the exchange between Marić and Adams at full-time.

“He [Marić] was actually doing a bit of calming down of Tyler Adams, wasn't he? I mean, I'm not entirely sure what that was about but did seem a bit agitated, didn't he, Adams?” Donnohue says.

"Yeah he did,” Smyth replied. “Someone in the press room afterwards posited the theory that he [Adams] maybe wanted to get to the referee and have a word and Marić had stopped him. And maybe Adams was just venting about what had gone on during the game. But yeah, Adams wasn't happy about about something.”

