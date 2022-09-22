Leeds Rhinos fans travelling to Manchester at the weekend have been warned to keep an eye on their train journeys as TransPennine Express predicts disruptions to service.

The train operator has said that there may be last-minute changes to services on Saturday evening due to staff shortages caused by high levels of sickness and training backlogs.

Only a few trains will be arriving at and departing Manchester’s two main train stations on this day (Victoria and Piccadilly). As such, they are also predicted to be very busy.

Passengers are advised to keep on the lookout for postponements and cancellations and - if possible, they are recommended to find a different way of reaching the stadium.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are doing all we can, as a company and an industry, to try to ensure people can enjoy the whole experience of the Grand Final, but are asking customers to consider alternative travel and to carefully check their trains in advance.

“All services are likely to be busy that evening and customers are also advised to allow extra time for journeys in case of possible disruption.”