Rhinos complete their Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup group campaign with a tie against Huddersfield Giants at Huddersfield YMCA on Sunday (2pm).

Leeds have been finalists in three of the past four seasons and are already guaranteed a semi-final spot, whatever happens this weekend, but there is an extra incentive this year with the showpiece being staged at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is the ground for sport in England,” Rhinos centre Eloise Hayward said. “It is the ground to get to.

Eloise Hayward scores for Rhinos in last month's 80-0 win at Huddersfield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It is hard not to get too far ahead of yourself, but our end goal is to be at Wembley in August.”

The semi-final draw will take place at Headingley next Friday after Rhinos’ men’s Super League clash with St Helens.

Rhinos’ women play Saints beforehand as the first part of a double-header and Hayward stressed they need to play well this Sunday to prepare for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They crushed Huddersfield 80-0 in Super League last month, but Hayward warned: “You have got to take every game as it comes.

Georgia Hale, seen scoring for Rhinos at Huddersfield in April, will return to Austrlaia later this month. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“Squads have rotation and weather conditions change. The last time we played them the weather was awful, the heavens opened and the ball was like a bar of soap.

“Hopefully this time it will be good conditions, but you never know what could happen. It is good for us, with Saints coming up, to go out and see what we can do.”

Rhinos lost to York Valkyrie in their opening match this season, but haven’t conceded a point in their two games since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also undefeated in a nines tournament last week and Hayward said: “I think we have gained a lot of momentum since York.

Eloise Hayward on the attack for Rhinos in last month's 80-0 win at Huddersfield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It is just about keeping that going now and building on every match and every performance we have and getting better in every session. We are a really tight-knit squad and our performances are getting better.”

Rhinos’ start to the season has been overshadowed by the departure to the National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) competition of England stars Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp.

Georgia Hale, signed from Gold Coast Titans in the off-season, has revealed she will be heading back to Australia after next week’s game and Leeds have also suffered a series of injuries to first-choice players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hayward insisted: “I wouldn’t call it a disruption or distraction. I think we’re very much behind the girls who are going to the NRL and happy for them and proud of them.

“We are looking forward to seeing them kick on and achieve their ambition - and injuries are just a fact of life in sport.