'We'll be expecting a big game from him': latest Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons team news and squads

A big game is expected from one of Leeds Rhinos’ star names when Catalans Dragons visit AMT Headingley tonight (Friday).

Stand-off Brodie Croft, Man of Steel two years ago when he was with Salford Red Devils, will feature after missing last Saturday’s defeat by Warrington Wolves on compassionate grounds. He flew home to Australia to attend his grandfather’s funeral, but returned to Leeds this week and coach Brad Arthur said: “He has trained good.

“You can’t plan for these tragedies in life, he had to put his family first and we are all supportive of that. He will be handy to have back in and it has given him an opportunity to freshen up a bit too, so I’ve already told him we will be expecting a big game from him.”

Leeds are without their leading try scorer Ash Handley who has undergone surgery on a hand injury and won’t play again this season. He battled through the pain barrier last week and Arthur said: “It is disappointing for Ash and the team and our fans, but it’s the best thing for him moving forward.

“It was really good he managed to get himself out there and play for us last week. You could see how good a game he had, but he was catching the ball in one hand. He went up for a cross-field kick and caught it, but he just didn’t have the strength or movement in his hand to try and reach out and score a try for us.

“That could have been a big turning point for us in the game, but we are extremely proud of him for putting his teammates and club first and playing at only half his capacity. Once he gets himself right, he is important for us moving forward next year.”

Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb, who is back in the squad after a long-term hamstring injury, are in contention to replace Handley. Forwards Mickael Goudemand and Ben Littlewood are also vying for a call up.

Catalans are without winger Matt Ikavalu and substitute Jarrod Wallace from the team beaten by Hull KR at Elland Road last Sunday, because of injury. Fouad Yaha, Matthieu Laguerre, Mike McMeeken, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet and Yacine Ben Abdeslem could all feature after not being in the 17 last week.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Lumb.

Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Fages, McMeeken, Bousquet, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Sironen, Navarrete, Rouge, Satae, Dezaria, Maria, Aispuro-Bichet, Abdeslemn, R Smith.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.