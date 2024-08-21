It is a huge game for Rhinos who will cut the gap between them and fifth-placed Catalans to two points if they can repeat the home win they recorded in March. They will have to do it without top try scorer Ash Handley, who has undergone surgery on a hand and will miss the rest of this season.
Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb are vying to take Handley’s place on the left-wing this week and stand-off Brodie Croft is back in contention after missing last Saturday’s defeat by Warrington Wolves on compassionate grounds. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
Here's how the home side could line up. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Set for his 22nd successive appearance. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Now Ash Handley's season is over, Fusitu'a is the only available experienced winger in Rhinos' squad. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Try scorer last week, this will be his 20th appearance for Leeds Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Set for a sixth successive appearance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Alfie Edgell
Vying with fit-again Riley Lumb to replace Ash Handley; has done a steady job in recent weeks and is favourite to get the nod. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
