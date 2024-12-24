'Way more collision': pre-season is tougher this year says Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith
Coach Brad Arthur hasn’t hidden the fact he wants his side to be fitter and more physical in 2025 and Smith - who made his debut in 2016 - said: “We’ve done way more collision than we would have done before.”
He revealed: “The intensity is higher and I’d say it is definitely one of the toughest [pre-seasons] I’ve done. That was what we needed, [Arthur] recognised we need a bit more, he has implemented that and the boys have reacted well to that.”
Smith will share captaincy duties with Ash Handley next season. He added: “We are working very hard; it’s certainly what we needed and it has been good, it has been fun - difficult, but you gain confidence through working hard and we are certainly being put through our paces.
“Everybody has settled in and I think we have got a really exciting squad. It’s a new year, new team, but I think we’ve got the depth and quality we need.”
Rhinos play the first of their two warm-up games when they face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day. Smith said: “It’s a chance for the boys to get some minutes in their legs and a bit of contact, but we are putting a decent emphasis on it and the boys are excited to play.”
