'Way more collision': pre-season is tougher this year says Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This pre-season has been tougher than previous years, Leeds Rhinos’ co-captain Cameron Smith says.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Brad Arthur hasn’t hidden the fact he wants his side to be fitter and more physical in 2025 and Smith - who made his debut in 2016 - said: “We’ve done way more collision than we would have done before.”

He revealed: “The intensity is higher and I’d say it is definitely one of the toughest [pre-seasons] I’ve done. That was what we needed, [Arthur] recognised we need a bit more, he has implemented that and the boys have reacted well to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Smith will share captaincy duties with Ash Handley next season. He added: “We are working very hard; it’s certainly what we needed and it has been good, it has been fun - difficult, but you gain confidence through working hard and we are certainly being put through our paces.

“Everybody has settled in and I think we have got a really exciting squad. It’s a new year, new team, but I think we’ve got the depth and quality we need.”

Rhinos play the first of their two warm-up games when they face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day. Smith said: “It’s a chance for the boys to get some minutes in their legs and a bit of contact, but we are putting a decent emphasis on it and the boys are excited to play.”