'Way more collision': pre-season is tougher this year says Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT
This pre-season has been tougher than previous years, Leeds Rhinos’ co-captain Cameron Smith says.

Coach Brad Arthur hasn’t hidden the fact he wants his side to be fitter and more physical in 2025 and Smith - who made his debut in 2016 - said: “We’ve done way more collision than we would have done before.”

He revealed: “The intensity is higher and I’d say it is definitely one of the toughest [pre-seasons] I’ve done. That was what we needed, [Arthur] recognised we need a bit more, he has implemented that and the boys have reacted well to that.”

Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith. Picture by Tony Johnson.Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Smith will share captaincy duties with Ash Handley next season. He added: “We are working very hard; it’s certainly what we needed and it has been good, it has been fun - difficult, but you gain confidence through working hard and we are certainly being put through our paces.

“Everybody has settled in and I think we have got a really exciting squad. It’s a new year, new team, but I think we’ve got the depth and quality we need.”

Rhinos play the first of their two warm-up games when they face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day. Smith said: “It’s a chance for the boys to get some minutes in their legs and a bit of contact, but we are putting a decent emphasis on it and the boys are excited to play.”

