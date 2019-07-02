WATCH - Leeds Rhinos: Brad Singleton confident after ‘catalyst’ victory over Catalans Dragons

Have your say

Two-time Grand Final winner Brad Singleton has painted a bright picture of Leeds Rhinos’ prospects for the final nine games of the season.

READ: Latest talking points ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ derby clash at Castleford Tigers

Brad Singleton runs at Catalans Remi Casty and Benjamin Jullien.

READ: Leeds Rhinos appoint England team doctor as new head of medical services

Singleton reckons last week’s important 31-12 win over Catalans Dragons underlined the potential in Rhinos’ new-look side.

And the Ireland international, a member of Leeds’ treble-winning team of four years ago, is confident they can pull away from relegation danger quickly if they reproduce that sort of form over the next few weeks.

Singleton, 26, scored Rhinos’ third try as the Headingley side raced into an early 18-0 lead.

Robert Lui is tackled by Catalans' Benjamin Jullien.

Catalans cut the gap to just six points midway through the second half, but Rhinos finished strongly to move into ninth spot in the table and give themselves fresh confidence for Friday’s derby away to Castleford Tigers.

“It was about time we knocked a performance like that together,” Singleton said.

“I want to credit, also, Catalans – they were awesome, I thought.

“That was one of the toughest games I’ve been in and to score 31 points was really good.”

Adam Cuthbertson is tackled by Catalans' Alrix Da Costa and Sam Kasiano.

Singleton insisted: “I know they have lost six in a row now, but their pack are all big blokes and they all run hard.

“In that second half it was tough to get your second wind.

“They put you in a cycle and, for the first time this year, we probably matched it and went ahead of that to get a result.

“Rob Lui looks at home, Cuthbo [Adam Cuthbertson] looks back to his best and Trent Merrin has been consistent for probably the last 10 weeks.”

He added: “I think we are getting there. I think we can get out of this negativity in the next two weeks.

“Knock a couple more results like that out with performances like that and we will see where we are at.”

Rhinos are one of four teams on 14 points and their rivals – London Broncos at home to Warrington Wolves, Hull KR away against Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants who visit Salford Red Devils – all face a tough fixture this week.

“I genuinely don’t look at the table,” Singleton said.

“I know a few lads do, but I don’t.

“I think our performances dictate where we are; if we play like that we will be all right.”

Leeds’ five tries against Catalans was their most in a match for two months and another positive sign, according to Singleton.

“We have had effort since [interim-coach] Rich Agar has been in, it’s just being clinical,” he stated.

“I think Rob Lui will get that and he’ll take some pressure off Richie [Myler].

“Hopefully there’s more points to be scored.”

Tigers will put Rhinos under pressure, but Leeds’ defence has been improving and Singleton reckons they are working together as a team

He said: “You could compliment all the boys, we have all got a part to play in this and there’s a long way to go.

“We have to keep knocking them off, we can’t get bored with it – we can’t sit on a win.

“We need to keep going and progressing.

“It will be interesting, but I am excited.

“There’s a bit of a mentality you need for a team to finish well, whether it’s getting out of the bottom half or pushing on to win a Grand Final.

“Only certain teams can do it.”