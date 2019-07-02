Leeds Rhinos appoint England team doctor as new head of medical services

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos have appointed England team doctor Marwan Al-Dawoud as the club’s new head of medical services.

The sport and exercise medicine physician has worked at the top level of elite sport - including Super League, Premiership rugby union, Premier League Football, UK Athletics and Northern Ballet - since 2007.

He has also been lead doctor to coach Wayne Bennett's England rugby league team, for home Tests and overseas tours.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “We are delighted to be working with Dr Marwan Al-Dawoud and he has already made an impact on how we operate our medical programme at the club.

“He was the stand out candidate for the role and has experience of working with elite players and the pressures of professional sport.

“He is a key addition to our backroom team moving forward.”

A University of Manchester graduate, Al-Dawoud practices sport and exercise medicine in the NHS and private sector and is also a GP.