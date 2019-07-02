Latest talking points ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ derby clash at Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos occupy the dizzy heights of ninth in Betfred Super League as they prepare to face Castleford Tigers on Friday night. Here are five talking points.

1: Only points difference separates Leeds from the three teams below them so they are still in the relegation dogfight, but there’s an opportunity to change that over the next couple of weeks.

Robert Lui.

Rhinos have two winnable games coming up against sides they have both beaten and lost to already this season.

All four teams locked on four points face a tough fixture in round 21, but if Rhinos can win at the Jungle and then back that up in the four-pointer against Hull KR they will give themselves valuable breathing space.

2: Rhinos’ performance in the 31-12 win over Catalans Dragons was positive, but there have been false dawns before and a win here and there won’t be enough.

They seemed to be pulling away from danger after successive victories over London Broncos and Wakefield Trinity, but a couple of weeks later were back at the bottom of the table. Things can change very quickly and back-to-back defeats would be disastrous so consistency is the key.

Leeds Rhinos' new signing Rhyse Martin in action for Canterbury Bulldogs.

Rhinos have laid a platform in both defence and attack and need to build on that.

3: It won’t be easy against a Castleford side also on the back of a morale-boosting win, 42-10 against previously on-song London.

Tigers still have a lengthy injury list, but there are signs some of their most influential players are beginning to play themselves back into form and Rhinos haven’t won at the Jungle since 2015.

Fourth versus ninth is a fair reflection of the difference so far this year.

Former Leeds 'Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott.

4: Papua New Guinea Test forward Rhyse Martin was a signing which caught everyone by surprise.

The goal-kicking second-row could make his debut this week and has the potential to make a big impact once he settles in.

Rhinos still have space on the salary cap and overseas quota for at least one more addition, but seem to have missed out to Wigan in the chase for Jackson Hastings.

5: Brian McDermott was sacked a year ago today. Leeds were eighth in the table at the time. Food for thought.