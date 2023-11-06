Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myler had a year remaining on his Leeds contract. His exit was announced today (Monday) on the first day of Rhinos’ pre-season and comes after they signed Australian Lachie Miller as first-choice full-back. The 33-year-old joined Rhinos from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2018 campaign as a scrum-half, but switched to the number one role three years ago.

Myler said: “The time has felt right for me and my family to have a new challenge and I am delighted to be joining up with York Knights and to be part of their exciting future.”

Richie Myler has moved on after six seasons with Rhinos. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He scored 52 tries, six goals and two drop goals in 134 appearances, including at Wembley three years ago when he was named man of the match and insisted: “It has been an honour and privilege to wear the blue and amber shirt for the last six years and to be leaving as a Challenge Cup and Lance Todd winner, which was the proudest moment of my career.

“To all Leeds Rhinos fans, for the support and love you have shown me through my time at the club, I can not fully put into words my gratitude. In the times I’ve needed you, you’ve always delivered. Playing for you has been my pleasure and I hope I have repaid that support in always giving you 100 per cent.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “On behalf of everyone at the Rhinos I would like to thank Richie for his contribution to the club during his six years with us. I fully understand his decision to look for a new challenge with York and he leaves with our best wishes.”