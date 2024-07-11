Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unforced changes are likely when Leeds Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves tonight (Thursday).

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game comes five days after Leeds pipped London Broncos 17-16 in golden-point extra-time and the short turnaround - as well as injuries - will be factored into Rhinos’ team selection. “There will be some changes,” acting-coach Chev Walker pledged. “It is what’s right for the team and the individuals who’ll miss out.”

He stressed: “Nothing drastic, I’ve said in the past it is a squad. When we played Leigh [three weeks ago] we used some young lads and it is about the squad playing and supporting each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ned McCormack is an option to replace Harry Newman at centre for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Centre Harry Newman (foot) and substitute prop Justin Sangare (knee) are ruled out after being hurt last Saturday. Three-quarter Luis Roberts has recovered from a groin injury and replaces Newman in the 21-man squad. Academy product Tom Nicholson-Watton comes in for Sangare.

Scrum-half Jack Sinfield, full-back Alfie Edgell, centre Ned McCormack and forward Ben Littlewood retain their place in the initial squad after not being selected against London. Warrington are without centre Connor Wrench, wing Toby King and second-row Lachlan Fitzgibbon because of injuries suffered in last Friday’s defeat of Huddersfield Giants.

Ex-Rhinos loan forward James Harrison will feature after having a one-match ban overturned on appeal, winger Matty Ashton and forward Jordy Crowther both return from injury and prop Joe Bullock, front-rower Lucas Green, centre Aaron Lindop, forward Max Wood and full-back Cai Taylor-Wray - a product of the East Leeds community club - are also vying for a place in the matchday 17.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Green, Harrison, Holroyd, Lindop Musgrove, Nicholson, Powell, Ratchford, Tai, Taylor-Wray, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Williams, Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Littlewood continues in Leeds Rhinos' squad as he awaits his first team debut. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu'a, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Littlewood, Eseh.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Tonight, 8pm.