Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The verdict is in on Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison’s appeal against a ban set to keep him out of Thursday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos.

The RFL’s match review panel issued a one-game penalty notice after charging Harrison with grade B dangerous contact in last Friday’s defeat of Huddersfield Giants. An appeal hearing was held today (Tuesday) and the suspension was overturned, clearing him to play this week.