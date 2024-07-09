Appeal verdict announced as Warrington Wolves man bids to play v Leeds Rhinos

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:36 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 17:37 BST
The verdict is in on Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison’s appeal against a ban set to keep him out of Thursday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos.

The RFL’s match review panel issued a one-game penalty notice after charging Harrison with grade B dangerous contact in last Friday’s defeat of Huddersfield Giants. An appeal hearing was held today (Tuesday) and the suspension was overturned, clearing him to play this week.

Harrison had a spell on loan at Leeds in 2020 and has also played for Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers. He was named in Warrington’s initial 21-man squad before the appeal.

