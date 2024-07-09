Justin Sangare (knee) has joined Tom Holroyd (concussion) on the casualty list, so Tom Nicholson-Watton has been drafted into the initial squad and could make his fourth appearance of the season. Another change sees Luis Roberts return to the 21 in place of centre Harry Newman, who has a foot injury. Roberts, now recovered from a groin problem, is likely to be vying with Ned McCormack for a place in the side, though Alfie Edgell and Rhyse Martin are other options. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up at HJ Stadium on Thursday.Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
No change expected here.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Set for a fourth successive appearance.Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Centre: Ned McCormack
Went really well the last time Harry Newman was ruled out, against Leigh two weeks ago and deserves another chance.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Centre: Paul Momirovski
A try scorer against London and has made a solid contribution since returning from injury.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Wing: Ash Handley
Leeds' top try scorer and arguably their player of the season so far, has touched down in his last four games.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.