Justin Sangare (knee) has joined Tom Holroyd (concussion) on the casualty list, so Tom Nicholson-Watton has been drafted into the initial squad and could make his fourth appearance of the season. Another change sees Luis Roberts return to the 21 in place of centre Harry Newman, who has a foot injury. Roberts, now recovered from a groin problem, is likely to be vying with Ned McCormack for a place in the side, though Alfie Edgell and Rhyse Martin are other options. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.