Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made for tough test at Warrington Wolves

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jul 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 17:15 BST
Interim-coaches Chev Walker and Scott Grix have a front-row headache ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ game at Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Justin Sangare (knee) has joined Tom Holroyd (concussion) on the casualty list, so Tom Nicholson-Watton has been drafted into the initial squad and could make his fourth appearance of the season. Another change sees Luis Roberts return to the 21 in place of centre Harry Newman, who has a foot injury. Roberts, now recovered from a groin problem, is likely to be vying with Ned McCormack for a place in the side, though Alfie Edgell and Rhyse Martin are other options. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up at HJ Stadium on Thursday.

1. Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up at HJ Stadium on Thursday.Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
No change expected here.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

No change expected here.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Set for a fourth successive appearance.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Set for a fourth successive appearance.Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Went really well the last time Harry Newman was ruled out, against Leigh two weeks ago and deserves another chance.

4. Centre: Ned McCormack

Went really well the last time Harry Newman was ruled out, against Leigh two weeks ago and deserves another chance.Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
A try scorer against London and has made a solid contribution since returning from injury.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

A try scorer against London and has made a solid contribution since returning from injury.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Leeds' top try scorer and arguably their player of the season so far, has touched down in his last four games.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Leeds' top try scorer and arguably their player of the season so far, has touched down in his last four games.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Warrington WolvesHarry NewmanTom Holroyd

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.