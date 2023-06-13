Rhinos suffered a sixth defeat in their last seven matches when they were beaten 24-14 at bottom club Wakefield Trinity in Betfred Super League round 15.

That was Wakefield’s first win in 2023, ending a 16-match losing streak dating back to the final game of last season and came just a week after Rhinos lost - for the second time this term - to second-bottom Castleford Tigers.

The coach admitted Rhinos were a “bad team” last Sunday, but vowed they can be much better.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“When I got here last year I believed in the players,” Smith stated. “There's a short and long-term thing every week in coaching where you're trying to build something for the future, while trying to win every week.

“My belief won't change, that's where a lot of the frustration among the coaches and the players and the fans comes from.

“There's talent there, a few weeks ago we had some monumental performances. You don't become a bad team, but we were a bad team [against Trinity]. We've got it in us to play much better.”

Rhinos’ next game is at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, June 23 and Smith said: “Sometimes it's good to dwell on a poor performance for a while and work out how much you want to fight through the other side.

Cameron Smith has taken a leadership role for Rhinos this season, coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“I’ve said to the guys, it's a similar situation to last year - you can choose to fight or choose to tap out. There's only one solution when you sign up for coaching and that's to fight.”

Some fans have accused Rhinos of lacking leadership after Smith opted not to name a full-time captain this year.

But he insisted: “Leadership comes in different forms. Some are leading the way by trying to show the way, but you can't do other people's jobs for them.

Coach Rohan Smith stays he still believes in his Rhinos squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Ash [Handley] and Cam [Smith] have taken on a lot of leadership in the last couple of months and others have a voice when needed, but individually you've to do your job and own your area.