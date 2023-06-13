Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

'He's the only one who knew the winning song': Dave Fifita delights Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth

Big Dave Fifita has proved his worth off and on the field since being back at Wakefield Trinity.
By Peter Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read

The Australian-born prop left Wakefield at the end of last season, after seven years at the club, but returned in May to help in the fight against relegation.

Trinity picked up their first win of 2023 in only his second game when they stunned Leeds Rhinos 24-14 at Belle Vue last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coach Mark Applegarth admitted: “It is a good job I brought Dave Fifita back, because he’s the only guy who remembered the words to the winning song.”

David Fifita celebrates Trinity's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.David Fifita celebrates Trinity's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
David Fifita celebrates Trinity's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Trinity win over Rhinos 'answered some questions' says 'chuffed' Appl...

Trinity are without a game this weekend, but return to action at Hull KR on Friday, June 23.

They are four points behind second-bottom Castleford Tigers and Applegarth said the plan is to “kick on now and start putting some pressure on the teams around us”.

He reported: “We’ve got 12 players due back for the Hull KR game. Kelepi Tanginoa has had surgery on his broken arm, most of the other injured players should be there or thereabouts.

Wakefield's David Fifita fends off Justin Sangare as Rhinos' Leon Ruan closes in. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Wakefield's David Fifita fends off Justin Sangare as Rhinos' Leon Ruan closes in. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Wakefield's David Fifita fends off Justin Sangare as Rhinos' Leon Ruan closes in. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That creates competition for places and some of the younger end of the squad answered a few questions [on Sunday].

“I am really pleased for the group, but there’s no point getting that win and not kicking on now.”

Related topics:Wakefield TrinityWakefieldTrinityBelle VueLeeds Rhinos