The Australian-born prop left Wakefield at the end of last season, after seven years at the club, but returned in May to help in the fight against relegation.

Trinity picked up their first win of 2023 in only his second game when they stunned Leeds Rhinos 24-14 at Belle Vue last weekend.

Coach Mark Applegarth admitted: “It is a good job I brought Dave Fifita back, because he’s the only guy who remembered the words to the winning song.”

David Fifita celebrates Trinity's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Trinity are without a game this weekend, but return to action at Hull KR on Friday, June 23.

They are four points behind second-bottom Castleford Tigers and Applegarth said the plan is to “kick on now and start putting some pressure on the teams around us”.

He reported: “We’ve got 12 players due back for the Hull KR game. Kelepi Tanginoa has had surgery on his broken arm, most of the other injured players should be there or thereabouts.

Wakefield's David Fifita fends off Justin Sangare as Rhinos' Leon Ruan closes in. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That creates competition for places and some of the younger end of the squad answered a few questions [on Sunday].