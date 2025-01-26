Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds Rhinos back Thomas Minns was “honoured” to be part of history as Goole Vikings began life as a professional club with a shock win.

Goole will play host to Super League Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Challenge Cup third round next month after a 17-10 win at London Broncos in their first competitive game on Saturday. Minns - who joined Vikings from the East Leeds community club - scored a 50-metre try as the League One newcomers hit back from 10-0 behind inside the opening quarter.

Goole-born Tom Halliday and Mackenzie Harman were their other try scorers. Reece Dean landed two conversions and a drop goal and Minns said: “We overcame a good team and made history together, which is really special.

“The boys are buzzing. We all want to thank and recognise all the back room staff and people behind the scenes at the club who have worked so hard to put this all together in such a short space of time.

“It has been unreal and we all can share in this win together. That is what has been great about the club since day one, there is a strong sense of togetherness and unity and everyone is playing their part.”

Minns, whose previous clubs also included London Broncos, Hull KR, Wakefield and Featherstone Rovers, feels the win shows Goole will be competitive in League One. He said: “We showed some immense character today and the grit and determination to get the result, it was a special performance to be part of.

“The commitment and mindset was outstanding and I thought our middle players really gave it everything they have, they were outstanding. Massive credit to London, it was a hard game and they threw a lot at us until the very end, so to come from behind and hang on is brilliant for the boys.”