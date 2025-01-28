Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pre-season game involving a Yorkshire Super League side has been called off.

Wakefield Trinity were due to visit Betfred Championship outfit Doncaster on Sunday, February 2, but say the decision to cancel was made to protect their players a week before the competitive season begins. Trinity chief executive Craig Barrass said: “We would like to thank Carl Hall [Dons chief exec’] and his team at Doncaster for their cooperation on this matter.

“After a tough fixture on Friday against Castleford and looking ahead over the next few weeks, we felt prioritising protecting our players was key. Both ourselves and Doncaster have mutually agreed to cancel the friendly and we are now looking ahead to our [Betfred Challenge Cup] round three clash with Goole Vikings.”

Trinity say anyone who has purchased a ticket will have their money refunded to them in the next five working days, via Doncaster. Coach Daryl Powell’s side open their Super League campaign away to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, February 15.