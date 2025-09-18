Tommy Makinson scores for Catalans Dragons in their win at Hull FC. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity have qualified for the play-offs in their first season back in the top-flight.

Trinity are guaranteed to finish sixth on the Betfred Super League table after Hull FC - who are a point behind in seventh place - lost their final game 26-22 at home to Catalans Dragons tonight (Thursday) . That means the pressure is off Trinity ahead of Friday’s visit to bottom club Salford Red Devils.

Wakefield, who were promoted last year following a season in the second-tier Championship, will be away to the side finishing third, likely to be Leigh Leopards, in an elimination play-off next Friday, September 26.

Meanwhile, Hull KR added the league leaders’ shield to the Challenge Cup they won three months ago after a nervy 28-20 defeat of visitors Warrington Wolves this evening. Under-strength Warrington led by four points in the final quarter before two late tries guaranteed the Robins top spot. That means Wigan Warriors finish second and have nothing on the table to play for when they face visitors Leeds Rhinos on Friday.