Wakefield Trinity secure top-6 as Hull FC lose, Hull KR pip Warrington Wolves to win league leaders' shield

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Sep 2025, 22:05 BST
Tommy Makinson scores for Catalans Dragons in their win at Hull FC. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Tommy Makinson scores for Catalans Dragons in their win at Hull FC. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Wakefield Trinity have qualified for the play-offs in their first season back in the top-flight.

Trinity are guaranteed to finish sixth on the Betfred Super League table after Hull FC - who are a point behind in seventh place - lost their final game 26-22 at home to Catalans Dragons tonight (Thursday) . That means the pressure is off Trinity ahead of Friday’s visit to bottom club Salford Red Devils.

placeholder image
Read More
Wakefield Trinity boss makes 'momentum' vow for Salford Red Devils clash as mixe...

Wakefield, who were promoted last year following a season in the second-tier Championship, will be away to the side finishing third, likely to be Leigh Leopards, in an elimination play-off next Friday, September 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hull KR added the league leaders’ shield to the Challenge Cup they won three months ago after a nervy 28-20 defeat of visitors Warrington Wolves this evening. Under-strength Warrington led by four points in the final quarter before two late tries guaranteed the Robins top spot. That means Wigan Warriors finish second and have nothing on the table to play for when they face visitors Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

Related topics:Hull FCWakefield TrinityWarrington WolvesHull KRSalford Red DevilsWigan WarriorsTrinityWarringtonSuper LeagueWakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice