Wakefield Trinity release ex-Hull KR loan man

Wakefield Trinity have parted company with a member of their first team squad.

The club say prop Isaac Shaw has been released from his contract to “pursue another opportunity”. The 22-year-old made his Super League debut three years ago after coming through Trinity’s academy system and also featured on loan for Sheffield Eagles that season.

He had a spell with French club Villeneuve Leopards, but returned to Trinity in 2023 and played once on loan for Hull KR. He made six substitute appearances with Trinity last season, as well as four on dual-registration for Hunslet RLFC and has been playing for Batley Bulldogs on dual-registration this year after failing to break into Wakefield’s Super League side.

Isaac Shaw has been released from his Wakefield Trinity contract. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A Trinity statement said: “Isaac Shaw has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent to pursue another opportunity. We would like to pass on our thanks to Isaac for his service over the years and want to wish him well in his future career.”