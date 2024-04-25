Wakefield Trinity quartet set for spell with National One side Hunslet as part of dual-reg deal
Half-back Myles Lawford, centre Joe Law and forwards Ethan Wood and Isaac Shaw are all in contention for the Betfred League One club as part of their dual-registration partnership with Trinity, who are top of the Championship and play host to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday. Lawford played for Hunslet last year and the Parksiders’ coach Dean Muir said: “I’m really happy to get him.
“He is a massive threat to any defence and hopefully, with the Hunslet fans having fond memories of Myles last season, will be a crowd puller. Joe is a young centre getting big raps, while Isaac is a big ball-carrier and very direct. Ethan has good footwork and lots of energy.”
Hunslet have had problems on their right-edge this year with Mac Walsh signing for Toulouse at the end of pre-season, Ben Sheils out for another eight weeks due to injury and on-loan players Will Adams and Matty Chrimes also on the casualty list. On-loan Mackenzie Scurr and winger Alfie Goddard are 50/50 for this weekend.
“It’d be nice to finish a game with a fit 17,” Muir added. “We ended up with middles playing in the centres last week (a defeat by Workington Town) so these on-loan players should give us some punch through the middle we missed out on late in the game last Sunday.” Winger Dan McGrath and half-back Harry Williams have both left Hunslet and returned to amateur rugby
