Wakefield Trinity recruit Lachlan Walmsley and Danny Kirmond as Castleford Tigers' Greg Eden finds new club
Trinity have paid Halifax Panthers an undisclosed fee for Walmsley, who was joint player of the year in the Betfred Championship last season, while former Wakefield captain Kirmond has returned to the club as an assistant-coach.
Walmsley, a 25-year-old Australian winger, touched down 68 times in 54 games during two seasons with Halifax and is a “Super League player in the making” according to Trinity boss Daryl Powell. He played at youth level for Newcastle Knights and represented New South Wales under-18s before moving to England to join Whitehaven in 2021.
“He is is a great athlete whose ability to cross the try line is right up there with the best in any competition in the world,” Powell said of the Australian-born Scotland international, who has signed a two-year contract. “He is young and ambitious which is a perfect fit for our club as we move into the future.”
Kirmond will work alongside Michael Shenton as Powell’s assistant-coach. He began his playing career at Featherstone Rovers and joined Trinity from Huddersfield Giants, initially on loan, in 2010, becoming captain two years later, following a permanent move.
He signed for York in 2021 and announced last week he was hanging up his boots. Powell said: ‘Danny Kirmond is a Trinity legend from the time he spent here. Ten years of toughness and effort from a quality player at one club means a lot to a fan base.
“I am so pleased he has come on board as a coach to pass on the things he learned as a player over the years. He’s a great bloke, as well as a knowledgeable rugby man, who will add hugely to the coaching team already in place.”
Meanwhile, Halifax have replaced Walmsley with Greg Eden, following his departure from Castleford Tigers. Panthers coach Liam Finn, a former Castleford and Wakefield player, hailed Eden’s arrival as a coup for Panthers.
The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract and Finn said: “Greg is an important signing for us. A quality player who adds X-factor and genuine speed to our backline. He’s a good personality for the group who we will be looking to get into open space as often as we can. He also improves our ability to get out of our own half when under pressure.”