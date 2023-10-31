Betfred Championship newcomers Doncaster have confirmed the signing of former England centre Reece Lyne from relegated Wakefield Trinity.

Lyne, 30, made his Super League debut for Hull FC in 2010 and joined Trinity two years later, going on to score 64 tries in 233 appearances.

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall hailed Lyne, who has signed a three-year contract, as a “really big signing for us”. He said: “Reece is someone [coach] Richard Horne knows really well. He's over the moon we've got him because he knows what he'll bring to the group.”

Lyne is Doncaster’s third signing since their victory over North Wales Crusaders in September’s League One promotion final, following ex-Leeds Rhinos centre/second-row Alex Sutcliffe from Castleford Tigers and goal-kicking back Craig Hall who was a key member of the Featherstone Rovers side which finished top of the Championship this year.

Wakefield Trinity stalwart Reece Lyne, seen in action against Hull FC in August, has joined Championship rivals Doncaster. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

Meanwhile, former Trinity captain Danny Kirmond has reflected on an “amazing career” after announcing his playing retirement. Kirmond, 37, made his professional debut for Featherstone Rovers in 2005 and featured with Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield in Betfred Super League before a final three-season spell at York Knights.

“After 18 incredible years, I have decided to retire from rugby league,” Kirmond confirmed. “I have had an amazing career and owe so much to the game. I am so grateful for the opportunities to represent four amazing clubs and places and to all the coaches, staff and my past teammates, thank you for all the memories, support and opportunities.”

Kirmond, who made one appearance for England, revealed rugby league held him together after the sudden death of his younger brother Jack following an assault in August last year.

York's former Wakefield captain Danny Kirmond has announced his retirement. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am so grateful for the times I have had, with rugby league playing a massive part in my life,” he added. “It has helped me grow into the person I am now and given me the opportunity to share the field at Wembley Stadium with my best mates. The sport definitely saved me over the last 18 months.”

Kirmond started his career as a winger, scoring 41 tries in 73 appearances during three seasons at Featherstone.

He played 55 times for Giants and had a loan spell at Wakefield in 2010 before a permanent move the following year. Kirmond featured 174 times for Trinity and played 64 games for York, including their Wembley appearance in the 1895 Cup final three seasons ago.