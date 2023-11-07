Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 29-year-old second-rower, who spent five seasons with Trinity, has signed a deal which will keep him at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end 2026.

The move reunites him with Rovers coach Willie Peters and ex-Trinity teammates James Batchelor, Jai Whitbread, Yusuf Aydin and Corey Hall.

“I was really excited when I found out I had the opportunity to come to Hull KR,” Tanginoa said. “I’ve known Willie since 2017 when we were both at Manly Sea Eagles so I know a bit about him and what he can bring to a team.

A distraught Kelepi Tanginoa after the defeat at Leigh in September which confirmed Wakefield Trinity's relegation from Super League. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“When he gave me a call, it was a no-brainer for me. I know what Willie can bring out of me as a player and to see what he has brought to Hull KR and the progress they’ve made in the Challenge Cup and Super League, I’m really grateful to be a part of that next year.”

Tanginoa scored 21 tries in 88 games for Trinity, who were relegated to the Betfred Championship this year. He admitted: “It will feel pretty comfortable for me entering a new environment and knowing a few of the boys. Batch, Jai, Yusuf and Corey are top-quality players and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them again.”

The former Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly pack man revealed: “One of the reasons I agreed to come to Hull KR was the progress they are making. What the club did this year was amazing and the ambition they have for the future is bright.

Kelepi Tanginoa in action for Trinity against Hull FC last season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I want to be part of that. I’m ready to get to work and earn my spot. I’ll be showing the players, the club and the fans I’m here to work for the boys and put my best foot forward.”

Reflecting on the deal, Peters said: “I’m really happy to get Kelepi on board. I worked with him when I was a coach at Manly and he has always been known as a powerful player.

“He will bring leg speed and punch to the team. He has been known as one of the better back-rowers in Super League and he made the Dream Team in 2020.