Wakefield Trinity news: joy for Daryl Powell as club confirm signing of 'genuine NRL player in his prime'

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed their second NRL signing ahead of the 2026 season.

Samoan international forward Jazz Tevaga will join them from Manly Sea-Eagles on a two-year contract, following Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy whose addition was announced in February. The 29-year-old played 138 NRL games for New Zealand Warriors from 2016-2024 and joined Manly this season on a one-year deal.

He has made 15 appearances for the Sea Eagles and been capped seven times by Samoa, including as starting hooker in both last year’s Tests against England. Tevaga, who also plays at loose-forward, said: “I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity and to take this next step in my career. The club has a strong vision for the future and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get over there and get stuck in with the brothers.”

Wakefield Trinity signing Jazz Tevaga seen during Manly Sea Eagles' NRL round 13 match against Brisbane Broncos on May 31. Picture by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.

Trinity coach Daryl Powell – whose side play host to Catalans Dragons on Saturday – hailed Tevaga as “a high-quality, high-energy player who will add to our quality pack as we move into our second season in Super League”. He said: “Everyone we have spoken to has been glowing about how tough and how much of a leader Jazz is. I look forward to working with a genuine NRL player in his prime.”

Tevaga was described as a “statement signing” by Wakefield’s recruitment manager Ste Mills. He added: “He has proven himself at the highest level in the NRL and his toughness, leadership and relentless attitude are exactly what we want at Wakefield Trinity.

“Jazz brings real bite through the middle and sets a standard that lifts everyone around him. We believe he will be a huge influence both on and off the field as we continue to build something special here.”