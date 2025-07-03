2 key men return but 1 ruled out as Wakefield Trinity squad named v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity have two key players back in contention for Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons, but another has rejoined the casualty list.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England forward Mike McMeeken and fellow prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele were today named in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad, with stand-off Jake Trueman being one of the players to drop out. McMeeken, who was this week named in the host nation’s Ashes train-on squad, could return after two games on the sidelines with a pectoral muscle injury.

Hamlin-Uele has not played since suffering nerve damage in a shoulder during Trinity’s golden-point extra-time defeat at Catalans in April. Trinity coach Daryl Powell, whose side were beaten 34-10 at Hull KR six days ago, said: “We train on Friday and we’ll see how the boys go then, but we should have a few more options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last week we were a bit smaller in the middle and they took a bit of advantage in the second half. It would be great to get some [front-rowers] back. I think if we ever get the opportunity to pick from a full team we’ll be in a great place.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele could return for Wakefield Trinity against Catalans Dragns on Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I know a few other clubs have got a few injuries at the moment, but our middle-unit has been blown apart. That looks like it will be starting to ease now, which will be handy.”

Trueman has been struggling with a back problem this season, but a separate issue means he won’t play this week. It was initially thought he had picked up a shoulder injury in last Friday’s game, but Powell said: “He had some delayed concussion symptoms that came on as he was sat down in the second half, so he couldn’t go back on. Hopefully this is a short-term setback.

“We just want to make sure he is all right - head knocks are never great, the impact on the way they make you feel and he was pretty rattled after the game. I think he will be all right, it is a short-term setback, we’ll get him back on the field and he’ll be fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike McMeeken has recovered from a pectoral muscle injury and could return for Wakefield at home to Catalans Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Ellis Lingard, who didn’t play at Hull KR, is the other player to drop out of Trinity’s 21. Trinity’s initial squad is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle, Caleb-Hamlin-Uele, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili, Noah High.